На етапі Діамантової ліги встановили новий світовий рекорд з бігу на 1500 метрів

"I'm surprised too! Paris is a special place. It's just amazing. Breaking my own WR was fantastic. I'm heading in the right direction for @Paris2024 !"



Faith Kipyegon on breaking a world record at #ParisDL🇫🇷 for the second year in a row.#DiamondLeague

📷 @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/BvTE01PNKj