Тріумфатор Мастерсу в Індіан-Веллсі вилетів у третьому колі турніру в Маямі

He make it !!!!!!!



Jakub gets another top10 win, defeating Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(3).

6-5 W/L record against top10 📝



Played so confidently, so aggressively, with almost flawless serve, great return and all good skills he has.

