Навмисні провокації, зайві розмови та прикриття расизмом: чому Вінісіус не отримав Золотий мʼяч

🚨🇪🇸🇧🇷 Last night, Koke told Vinicius to get up after accusing him of diving to deceive the referee. Vinicius got angry, quickly stood up, and yelled in Koke’s face: “I have two Champions [Leagues], you have nothing.” 🥴@DAZN_ES pic.twitter.com/IFqygwKI1O