Боруссія Дортмунд посилиться другим найкращим бомбардиром Бундесліги

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Serhou Guirassy to Borussia Dortmund, here we go!



BVB have received the green light from player side after working on this deal for months.



Guirassy has accepted and formal steps will follow.



BVB will pay the release clause around €17.5m to Stuttgart. pic.twitter.com/QGtXAU8LRH