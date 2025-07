Сербський гранд близький до підписання зірки збірної Австрії

🚨🔴⚪️ Marko #Arnautovic is on the verge of joining Red Star Belgrade.



Been told the 36 y/o striker will sign a contract until 2027, with his medical likely to take place on Monday.



Arnautovic will join as a free agent.@SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/pHWdUNk474