Шевченко увійшов до Зали слави Мілана

Inzaghi, Shevchenko and Van Basten are the strikers to join Franco Baresi as inductees in the AC Milan Hall of Fame presented by @Emirates 💫



Legends of the past indelible in the future ♾️👉 https://t.co/GGnEWtq72v#SempreMilan #ACMilanWorthEveryMinute pic.twitter.com/USLiByobLL