Клуб Серія А намагався підписати вінгера Манчестер Юнайтед

🚨🇧🇷 Italian side Como have tried to sign Antony in the recent days but Brazilian winger is giving priority to Real Betis return.



Man United are also aware of Antony’s preference to continue at Betis next season, no club to club agreement yet.



