Від фіналу Кубку чемпіонів до вильоту в третій дивізіон: ексклуб Михайличенка й Верховода ризикує зникнути з мапи

BERES RELEGATED TO SERIE C ❌



Bartosz Bereszyński and Sampdoria are going down after failing to avoid the drop on the final matchday.



A 0:0 draw with Juve Stabia was not enough, as Salernitana leapfrogged them with a 2:0 win over Cittadella.#SerieC pic.twitter.com/gkeHkF4knf