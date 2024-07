Сауль продовжить кар'єру в Севільї

🚨🔴⚪️ Saúl leaves Atlético Madrid to join Sevilla, here we go!



Agreement reached with Atlético as Saúl will terminate the contract and accept less than 50% of his current salary to join Sevilla.



Saúl will travel to Sevilla on Monday for medical and contract signing. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ToiXuK0kqd