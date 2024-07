Here we go: Довбик змінить клуб найближчим часом

🚨🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid are closing in on deal to sign Artem Dovbyk from Girona.



Final details being sorted on payment structure to match €40m release clause then agreement sealed.



Dovbyk has already agreed on personal terms, ready to move.



Here we go, soon ⏳🇺🇦