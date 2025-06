Аль-Хіляль дає 20 мільйонів за захисника Роми

🚨🔵 Al Hilal have submitted a bid in excess of €20m for AS Roma left back Angeliño, negotiations underway.



He’s the main option after Theo Hernández deal stalling with player not keen on the move.



Angeliño, one of the best LBs in Serie A this season now wanted in Saudi. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/AhO1fwLGJK