Дворазова олімпійська чемпіонка встановила світовий рекорд на дистанції 5000 м

WORLD RECORD!!!!

13:58.06 in the 5000m!!!!!😱😱



Beatrice Chebet 🇰🇪 what have you just done????



She destroyed the World Record in the women's 5000m at the Prefontaine Classic, becoming the first woman in history to break 14 minutes on track!



The previous record was 14:00.21 by…