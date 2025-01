Перший в історії, хто асистував та закинув шайбу в одному матчі: воротар Піттсбурга зібрав колекцію рекордів НХЛ

Most saves made by a goalie in a game where they scored a goal:

40- @penguins Alex Nedeljkovic (Earlier tonight vs BUF)

39- Tristan Jarry (PIT, 11/30/2023 vs TB)

32- Jose Theodore (MTL, 1/2/2001 vs NYI)

31- Mike Smith (PHX, 10/13/13 vs DET)

30- Damian Rhodes (OTT, 1/2/1999 vs NJ)