Повторили рекорд європейських ліг: Йовічевич привів Лудогорець до чемпіонства в Болгарії

🇧🇬💥 14 LEAGUE TITLES IN A ROW FOR LUDOGORETS!



Ludogorets, who have only ever finished first in the Bulgarian top flight, have won a European record-equalling 14th consecutive domestic title!



They are now level with Skonto Riga (1991-2004) 🇱🇻 & Lincoln Red Imps (2003-2016) 🇬🇮 pic.twitter.com/hR1TleZQcy