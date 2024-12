Пив кров порнозірки, попався на кокаїні і досі винний 17 млн: все про найгучніший допінг-скандал Челсі до Мудрика

Happy birthday to ex-Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu. Here's some of his career highlights:



💊 Banned twice for drugs

🇷🇴 Banned forever from his national team

🩸 He once drank the blood of a porn star he was dating to be better in bed

🤑 He got a €17m fine

⚽️ Scored 161 goals pic.twitter.com/7O5zJVGnm6