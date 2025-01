Вільний та щасливий: екснападник Ліверпуля розповів про досвід гри в Ам'єні

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷 Andy Carroll on his time at Amiens: "I can go into a bakery and buy a pain au chocolat without anyone saying to me, 'How was the match? Can I have a photo'?"



"I feel like I'm normal. I just wanted to go out and be free, be me."



"Here, I can take my children to the zoo and… pic.twitter.com/tYbBDa1YIX