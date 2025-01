Варді повторив результативне досягнення Роналду та Гіггза в АПЛ

Only five players have been directly involved in 10+ goals in a Premier League season aged 37 or over:



◎ Teddy Sheringham (2003/04)

◎ Gary Speed (2006/07)

◎ Ryan Giggs (2011/12)

◎ Cristiano Ronaldo (2021/22)

◉ Jamie Vardy (2024/25)



Give him another Red Bull. 🪽 pic.twitter.com/IaeS5wKDAv