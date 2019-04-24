Мій профіль
Динамо - Шахтар 0:0. ОНЛАЙН
Сьогодні 19:00 820
Динамо – Шахтар: онлайн-трансляція матчу 25 туру УПЛ
Сьогодні 18:19 258
Динамо — Шахтар: стартові склади команд
Сьогодні 17:28 2002
Матч Динамо — Шахтар викликав ажіотаж
Сьогодні 17:15 1130
Козлова переграла росіянку на турнірі в Стамбулі
Сьогодні 13:41 338
Ястремська програла матч першого кола на турнірі в Стамбулі
Сьогодні 13:15 453
Раптово померла 28-річна збірниця України
Сьогодні 12:10 4965 1
Динамо - Шахтар: анонс і прогноз на матч УПЛ
Сьогодні 10:36 1372
Динамо - Шахтар: статистичне прев’ю матчу УПЛ
Сьогодні 09:30 1396
Манчестер Юнайтед - Манчестер Сіті: анонс і прогноз центрального матчу АПЛ
Сьогодні 07:10 873
Навколо спорту
Блоги
МанСіті - МЮ: відео-трейлер у стилі Месників
МанСіті - МЮ: відео-трейлер у стилі Месників Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 17:47 148
Шахтар прогулявся по Києву перед матчем з Динамо
Шахтар прогулявся по Києву перед матчем з Динамо Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 15:41 478
Дочка екс-гравця збірної України тренується в академії Бенфіки
Дочка екс-гравця збірної України тренується в академії Бенфіки Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 14:39 878
Кидок Лілларда з центральної лінії і данки Сіммонса - у ТОП-10 моментів дня НБА
Кидок Лілларда з центральної лінії і данки Сіммонса - у ТОП-10 моментів дня НБА Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 11:32 274
Пафосний Роналду похвалився накачаним торсом, сидячи на скелі
Пафосний Роналду похвалився накачаним торсом, сидячи на скелі Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 11:00 533
Асист Рибалки, який обрізав всю оборону Бешикташа
Асист Рибалки, який обрізав всю оборону Бешикташа Максим Буйдин
Вчора 11:44 1319
Руйнівний данк Адетокунбо і алей-уп Мітчелла - в топ-5 моментів дня в НБА
Руйнівний данк Адетокунбо і алей-уп Мітчелла - в топ-5 моментів дня в НБА Максим Буйдин
Вчора 11:27 355
У Мережу "злили" раніше неопубліковане фото Мессі з дружиною
У Мережу "злили" раніше неопубліковане фото Мессі з дружиною Максим Буйдин
Вчора 07:10 1287
Данк українця увійшов у ТОП-5 найкращих моментів чемпіонату Іспанії
Данк українця увійшов у ТОП-5 найкращих моментів чемпіонату Іспанії Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 06:00 1748
Пробачити й посадити — Усик прокоментував результати президентських виборів
Пробачити й посадити — Усик прокоментував результати президентських виборів Valeriy Ruchka
22.04.2019 22:36 3075
Чудо на льоду: воротар Торонто відзначився неймовірним сейвом
Чудо на льоду: воротар Торонто відзначився неймовірним сейвом Максим Буйдин
22.04.2019 19:56 804
Стадіон так стадіон. Динамо оригінально прорекламувало матч проти Шахтаря
Стадіон так стадіон. Динамо оригінально прорекламувало матч проти Шахтаря Valeriy Ruchka
22.04.2019 19:54 1410
Де Динамо, де? - Жадсон розповів про легендарну фразу
Де Динамо, де? - Жадсон розповів про легендарну фразу Максим Буйдин
22.04.2019 19:51 973
Мій друг - Шевченко тепло привітав легендарного Кака з Днем народження
Мій друг - Шевченко тепло привітав легендарного Кака з Днем народження Максим Буйдин
22.04.2019 19:45 715
У легендарного Кака День народждення. Згадаємо найкращі моменти в кар'єрі генія
У легендарного Кака День народждення. Згадаємо найкращі моменти в кар'єрі генія Максим Буйдин
22.04.2019 18:53 389
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
19:16 Футбол Гравець Баварї може перейти в Ювентус 6
19:00 Футбол Динамо - Шахтар 0:0. ОНЛАЙН 820
19:00 Футбол Олександрія переграла Маріуполь 71
18:53 Футбол Зоря на останніх хвилинах переграла ФК Львів 144
18:19 Футбол Динамо – Шахтар: онлайн-трансляція матчу 25 туру УПЛ 258
17:47 Блог МанСіті - МЮ: відео-трейлер у стилі Месників 148
17:43 Плавання Олімпійська чемпіонка завершила кар'єру у 24 роки 166
17:28 Футбол Динамо — Шахтар: стартові склади команд 2002
17:15 Футбол Матч Динамо — Шахтар викликав ажіотаж 1130
16:39 Футбол Зоря – ФК Львів: стартові склади 318
16:32 Футбол Олександрія – Маріуполь: стартові склади 266
16:23 Футбол Соль: Динамівські кольори стали для мене рідними 277
15:52 Футбол Хачеріді розірве контракт з ПАОКом 794
15:41 Блог Шахтар прогулявся по Києву перед матчем з Динамо 478
15:31 Футбол Український тренер стажуватиметься в клубі Серії А 359
15:15 Хокей Бостон закрив серію з Торонто, Сан-Хосе пройшов Вегас. Результати матчів НХЛ 270
14:52 Футбол Сидорчук разом з ультрас Динамо розписали Олімпійський 297
14:39 Блог Дочка екс-гравця збірної України тренується в академії Бенфіки 878
14:34 Футбол Динамо - Шахтар: де дивитися матч УПЛ 508
14:10 Футбол У Росії помер колишній гравець Металіста та Шахтаря 1995
13:55 Футбол Коноплянка вибув на 2-3 тижні 397
13:41 Теніс Козлова переграла росіянку на турнірі в Стамбулі 338
13:30 Футбол Карпати - Чорноморець. Огляд матчу 477
13:15 Теніс Ястремська програла матч першого кола на турнірі в Стамбулі 453
12:52 Футбол Футбол 2 онлайн - дивитися пряму трансляцію 178565

Олімпійська чемпіонка завершила кар'єру у 24 роки

Сьогодні 17:43 166 0
Олімпійська чемпіонка завершила кар'єру у 24 роки

Дворазова олімпійська чемпіонка Бріттані Елмслі оголосила про завершення кар'єри.

Про це вона заявила на своїй сторінці в Instagram.

"Спасибі, плавання. Було нелегко робити підсумки моєму шляху в плаванні. Після 12 років, які я присвятила прагненню до досконалості, я можу з гордістю оголосити, що завершую виступи. Не можу передати словами свою повагу до спорту і неймовірним людям, які були поруч в цьому розділі моєму житті. Я неймовірно пишаюся усіма завойованими медалями, але найбільше вдячна за приголомшливі спогади", - сказала Елмслі.

  Актуально: Динамо - Шахтар: ОНЛАЙН

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THANK YOU SWIMMING❤️ It was challenging to have to summarise my swimming journey. After 12 years of dedicating my mind, body and soul to the pursuit of excellence I can proudly announce that my competitive swimming journey has come to an end. I can’t put into words the amount of respect I hold for the sport and the incredible people who I have shared this chapter of my life with. 2 Olympic Games, 2 World Championships, a Commonwealth Games, a Pan Pacs, a World Short Course, multiple World Cups, multiple junior AUS teams and countless domestic competitions are just the surface of the opportunities I have been fortunate enough to experience. I am incredibly proud of the medals I won throughout this journey yet the thing I am most grateful for are the unforgettable memories I made with so many amazing humans. The positive impact Swimming has had on my life is overwhelming which is why I will still be passionately involved with giving back to the sport that gave me so much. Life is too short to waste any days not challenging yourself. Sometimes that means letting go of something that once was the spark of your purpose but as you grow as a person I have learnt that the spark shifts and you owe it to yourself to continue chasing what makes you feel most alive!

Допис, поширений BRITTANY ELMSLIE (@britelmslie)

24-річна австралійка двічі вигравала Олімпійські ігри в естафеті 4х100 м вільним стилем. Елмслі піднімалася на п'єдестал пошани 2012 році в Лондоні й 2016-у в Ріо-де-Жанейро.

Також у її активі три срібні медалі Олімпійських ігор і чемпіонатів світу.

Нагадаємо, український плавець Михайло Романчук встановив новий рекорд України.

 

Джерело - Чемпіон.

#ОІ, #Олімпійські ігри
Коментарі ()