Джерело - Чемпіон.
Воротар ПСЖ Альфонс Ареоля, який виступав за Реал на правах оренди, покинув мадридський клуб.
Про це повідомляє пресслужба "вершкових".
Real Madrid C. F. confirms it has brought Alphonse Areola's loan spell to an end. The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter. Real Madrid also thanks PSG for the chance to have had @AreolaOfficiel as part of our squad. - El Real Madrid C. F. comunica que ha finalizado la cesión del jugador Alphonse Areola. El club quiere agradecer a Areola su dedicación, profesionalidad y comportamiento ejemplar durante esta temporada y le desea mucha suerte en su nueva etapa. El Real Madrid agradece también al PSG la oportunidad de haber podido contar con Alphonse Areola en nuestra plantilla. #HalaMadrid
У минулому сезоні Ла Ліги француз провів 4 матчі.
Українець Андрій Лунін буде другим воротарем мадриської команди у наступному сезоні.
Нагадаємо, Лунін попрощався із Ов’єдо.