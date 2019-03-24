Легенда Барселони не зіграє за збірну Каталонії

Півзахисник катарського Аль-Садда Хаві не допоможе збірній Каталонії в поєдинку з командою Венесуели.
Про це він повідомив на своїй сторінці в Instagram.
"Мені дуже шкода оголосити, що я не зможу завтра зіграти в матчі команд Каталонії і Венесуели.
Мої зобов'язання перед клубом не дозволяють мені йти на матч", - написав легендарний каталонець.
Em sap molt greu anunciar que finalment no podré ser a Montilivi pel Catalunya-Venezuela de demà. Ho he intentat fins el darrer moment però els compromisos amb el meu club no m’ho han permès. Moltes gràcies a la Federació Catalana i, especialment, al president Soteras,Carles Domènech i a Gerard López per l’interès que han mostrat perquè jo fos a Girona. Tant de bo hi pugui ser la propera vegada. A Qatar tindreu el primer dels aficionats que animarà a la nostra selecció. Visca Catalunya!! @fcf_cat xxx Lamento anunciar que finalmente no podré estar en Montilivi para el Catalunya-Venezuela de mañana. Mis compromisos con mi club no me lo han permitido. Muchas gracias a la Federació Catalana y especialmente al presidente Soteras, a Carles Domènech y a Gerard López por el interés mostrado para que estuviera en Girona. Ojalá la próxima vez pueda estar allí con vosotros. En Qatar tendréis al primer de los aficionados animando a nuestra selección. Visca Catalunya! @fcf_cat xxx I am very sorry announcing that finally I won’t be able to attend the Catalonia-Venezuela match in Montilivi tomorrow. My commitments with my club don’t allow me to travel. Thank you very much to the Catalan Federation and specially to the President Soteras, Carles Domènech and Gerard López for their interest on having me in Girona with the team. Hopefully next time I will be there with you all. I will be the fan number 1 supporting our team from Qatar. Visca Catalunya! @fcf_cat
Раніше Мессі в Барселоні встановив історичний рекорд.
Також Мессі обійшов Іньєсту в кількості матчів у Ла-лізі у футболці Барселони.
