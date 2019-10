У повторній допінг-пробі Спонга не знайшли заборонених речовин

View this post on Instagram

😤 Just received word from VADA that my 3rd and last urine sample taken on Oct 2nd was NEGATIVE for all prohibited substances. As I’ve said all along, I’m a clean fighter and the previous results were inaccurate or manipulated. Who is responsible for this? It’s shameful that I’ve been robbed of the opportunity. His team knew I was a very big risk and could hurt him and needed a way out to avoid total embarrassment. I’ve been wronged and I’m pissed off. I’m willing to get on a plane tonight and step in the ring tomorrow night and fuck shit up!! @mundoboxing @marcosgonzalezesq @aandtpromotions #Tyrone #King #Spong #Suriname #Native #Warrior #Paramaribo #Champion #Fighter #Grandchamp #Warrior #Amazon