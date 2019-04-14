Мій профіль
Стаховський — Новак: пряма онлайн-трансляція фінального матчу
Сьогодні 10:59 491
Дерев'янчекно здобув перемогу та претендує на титул IBF
Сьогодні 09:16 362
Беленюк став триразовим чемпіоном Європи з боротьби
Вчора 20:51 783
Убивчий третій раунд від Ломаченка. Кроллу врятував гонг
Вчора 10:06 2245
Ломаченко нокаутував Кроллу: як це бачив рефері
Вчора 09:45 2638
Ломаченко нокаутував Кроллу та захистив титули чемпіона світу
Вчора 07:40 21483
Донбас став чемпіоном Української хокейної ліги
12.04.2019 21:02 1598
Ломаченко - Кролла: британець важчий за українського чемпіона
12.04.2019 13:03 2214
Збірна України здобула два золота на чемпіонаті Європи
12.04.2019 11:03 1288
Арсенал переміг Наполі, Айнтрахт у меншості програв Бенфіці. Результати матчів Ліги Європи
12.04.2019 08:24 1952
Навколо спорту
Блоги
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
11:54 Футбол Крістал Пелес — Манчестер Сіті: де дивитися матч 34 туру АПЛ 61
11:31 Боротьба Беленюк: Я — українець 1142
11:15 Бокс Стало відомо, коли Ломаченко може повернутись в ринг після травми 530
10:59 Теніс Стаховський — Новак: пряма онлайн-трансляція фінального матчу 491
10:57 Футбол На купівлю Челсі є три претенденти 493
10:41 Футбол Арсенал — Ворскла: де дивитися онлайн матчу УПЛ 112
10:26 Бокс Дерев'янченко — Кулк: найгарячіші моменти двобою 257
09:49 Футбол Львів — Олександрія: де дивитися онлайн матчу УПЛ 255
09:35 Футбол Уеска — Барселона: огляд матчу 463
09:16 Бокс Дерев'янчекно здобув перемогу та претендує на титул IBF 362
08:45 Автоспорт Формула 1. Гран-прі Китаю: онлайн-трансляція 811
08:30 Футбол Шахтар - Зоря 3:0. Огляд матчу 512
08:00 Футбол Львів - Олександрія 1:2. Огляд матчу 366
07:30 Блог Трагедія у Португалії. Тренер розплакався і попросив суддю закінчити матч 3026
06:00 Футбол Манчестер Юнайтед - Вест Гем 2:1. Огляд матчу 436
05:00 Футбол Тоттенгем - Гадерсфілд 4:0. Огляд матчу 414
00:40 Хокей Нешвілл - Даллас: онлайн-трансляція матчу НХЛ 1265
13 Квітня 2019
23:48 Футбол Маріуполь - Динамо 0:1. Огляд матчу 792
23:38 Футбол Атлетіко здолало Сельту, Севілья переграла Реал Бетіс. Результати 32 туру Ла-Ліги 629
23:26 Футбол Рома здолала Удінезе, Мілан переграв Лаціо. Результати матчів 32 туру Серії А 668
23:05 Футбол Зідан та Перес сваряться через трансфер Погба 975
22:44 Футбол Бєланов: Циганкову треба їхати до Європи 919
22:24 ММА Мак-Грегор запросив Ломаченка у ММА 481
22:17 Футбол Боруссія здолала Майнц, Лейпциг переграв Вольфсбург. Результати матчів 29 туру Бундесліги 637
21:52 Футбол Манчестер Юнайтед мінімально переграв Вест Гем у 34 турі АПЛ 605

Дерев'янченко — Кулк: найгарячіші моменти двобою

Сьогодні 10:26 257 0
Українець став претендентом на титул IBF
Дерев'янченко — Кулк: найгарячіші моменти двобою

13 квітня на арені Minneapolis Armory в Міннеаполісі, штат Міннесота, відбувся боксерський поєдинок українського бійця Сергія Дерев'янченко і німця Джека Кулка.

До вашої уваги найкращі моменти поєдинку.

Нагадаємо, Ломаченко захистив титул чемпіона світу.

Джерело - Чемпіон.

#Дерев'янченко, #Кулк
Коментарі ()