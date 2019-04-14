13 квітня на арені Minneapolis Armory в Міннеаполісі, штат Міннесота, відбувся боксерський поєдинок українського бійця Сергія Дерев'янченко і німця Джека Кулка.
До вашої уваги найкращі моменти поєдинку.
While both fighters are still trying to figure each other out, @SDerevyanchenko and @JackCulcay start to let their hands go in RD4. #PBConFS1 #DerevyanchenkoCulcay pic.twitter.com/kLnhK2JExl— PBC (@premierboxing) 14 квітня 2019 р.
.@jackculcay opens up in RD5, landing a right uppercut followed by a left hook to the body of Derevyanchenko. #PBConFS1 #DerevyanchenkoCulcay pic.twitter.com/lsp4h4LYwB— PBC (@premierboxing) 14 квітня 2019 р.
.@jackculcay pounces on Derevyanchenko in opening minute of RD7. #PBConFS1 #DerevyanchenkoCulcay pic.twitter.com/wCe9NIEKkP— PBC (@premierboxing) 14 квітня 2019 р.
.@jackculcay catches Derevyanchenko with a right hand, hurting him as RD10 comes an end. #PBConFS1 #DerevyanchenkoCulcay pic.twitter.com/KAXHXWs5uf— PBC (@premierboxing) 14 квітня 2019 р.
Нагадаємо, Ломаченко захистив титул чемпіона світу.
Джерело - Чемпіон.