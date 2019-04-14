Українець став претендентом на титул IBF

13 квітня на арені Minneapolis Armory в Міннеаполісі, штат Міннесота, відбувся боксерський поєдинок українського бійця Сергія Дерев'янченко і німця Джека Кулка.

До вашої уваги найкращі моменти поєдинку.

Нагадаємо, Ломаченко захистив титул чемпіона світу.

Джерело - Чемпіон.