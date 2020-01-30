Дружина Браянта вперше прокоментувала загибель чоловіка та доньки

Джерело - Експресо.
Дружина славетного баскетболіста Кобі Браянта, який загинув у авіакатастрофі разом з 13-річною донькою, Ванесса подякувала мільйонам людей, що висловили підтримку і любов.
Про це Ванесса Браянт написала в Instagram.
"Мої дівчатка і я хочемо подякувати мільйонам людей, які висловили підтримку і любов в цей жахливий момент. Дякую за ваші молитви. Вони дуже потрібні нам. Ми вражені раптовою втратою мого обожнюваного чоловіка Кобі - приголомшливого батька наших дітей; і моєї прекрасної, світлої Джанни - люблячої, вдумливої і чудової доньки, чудової сестри для Наталії, Бьянки та Капрі.
Мені поки незрозуміло, що чекає нас далі - неможливо уявити життя без них. Але ми прокидаємося кожен день, намагаючись йти вперед, тому що Кобі та наше малятко Джіджі світять нам, щоб показати шлях. Наша любов до них нескінченна і незмірна", - написала Ванесса Браянт.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Нагадаємо, нападник ПСЖ Неймар присвятив один зі своїх голів у матчі проти Лілля (2:0) загиблому баскетболістові.