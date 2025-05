Зрівнявся з Куррі та Лем'є: форвард Далласа провів видатний матч у Кубку Стенлі

Last 3 games:@DallasStars: 11 goals

Mikko Rantanen: 11 points



In NHL history, the only other player to have 10+ points over a 3-game span while scoring or assisting on every one of his team's goals (regular season or playoffs) was Mario Lemieux from January 17-21, 1989 (12). pic.twitter.com/p9YxBMSv9t