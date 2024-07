Рома зробила першу пропозицію по Довбику — Романо

🚨🟡🔴 AS Roma have first bid ready for Artem Dovbyk, it will be package worth €35m add-ons included.



Negotiations to follow with Girona next week, as expected.



Dovbyk has agreed on five year deal with Roma and it’s now up to the clubs. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/jO0Yl8DgUt