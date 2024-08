РБ Лейпциг може орендувати гравця Ліверпуля

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: RB Salzburg in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajčetić on loan from Liverpool.



Negotiations at final stages with details to be clarified but already underway, as Pep Lijnders wants Stefan.



Clubs in Spain also wanted him but RB Salzburg are now close. ⏳🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RVqFRw4LJx