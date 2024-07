Колишній голкіпер Реала та ПСЖ перейде в Монцу

🚨🇨🇷 Keylor Navas to Monza, here we go! Deal in place for Costa Rica GK to join Italian side as free agent.



After leaving PSG, Navas accepts Monza proposal and he’s travelling this week for medical tests.



Deal off for Pierluigi Gollini as Monza will sign Keylor.