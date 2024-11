44-річний Рігондо нокаутом виграв перший бій після повернення на ринг

The 44-year-old former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (23-3) 🇨🇺 makes a successful comeback with a first-round KO over Dannis Aguero Arias (20-3) 🇩🇴 and is the new WBC International Super Bantamweight titleholder in Miami, Florida 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/hiCllpIOu8