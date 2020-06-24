 Берлінський марафон не відбудеться у 2020 році | RunNews | Champion.com.ua
Мій профіль
Спортсмени не прославляють Україну. Розвінчую міф
Вчора 19:29 3631 14
Маріуполь - Ворскла: онлайн-трансляція півфіналу Кубку України. LIVE
Сьогодні 19:39 2668
Український футбольний клуб Другої ліги припинить своє існування
Сьогодні 14:09 2600
Помер Юрій Дячук-Ставицький
Сьогодні 09:39 3027
Циганик: Ось де Бойко вбив Колос? Я не побачив жодного вбивства
Сьогодні 09:25 840
Де Ла Хойя збирається повернутися у бокс
Сьогодні 08:08 1869
Мелікян знайшов собі новий клуб
Вчора 18:46 2539
Зубков відреагував на інтерес Фенербахче
Вчора 17:17 2032
Де Пена: Арбітр був зобов’язаний призначити пенальті
Вчора 16:58 2566
ПФЛ перенесла три матчі Першої ліги
Вчора 16:44 2401
Блоги
Прямі трансляції
Навколо спорту
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
21:14 Футбол Панков: В Україні Мілевський - це серйозний бренд 64
20:54 Футбол Оболонь Бровар не змогла переграти Аванград у 20 турі Першої ліги 259
20:49 Футбол Завдяки Parimatch вболівальники Шахтаря зможуть подивитися матч із Зорею на стадіоні 334
20:45 Футбол Колос переглядає конголезького захисника українського походження 333
20:36 RunNews Берлінський марафон не відбудеться у 2020 році 395
20:16 Футбол Моурінью спростував конфлікт з Ндомбеле 423
19:55 Футбол Минай несподівано поступився Кремню у 20 турі Першої ліги 640
19:45 Футбол Ексгравця Динамо звинуватили у побитті дружини 1121
19:39 Пряма трансляція Маріуполь - Ворскла: онлайн-трансляція півфіналу Кубку України. LIVE 2668
19:31 Футбол Каштру не впевнений у своєму майбутньому у Шахтарі 840
19:16 RunNews Нью-Йоркський марафон-2020 відмінили через коронавірус 683
18:57 Футбол Фред підпише новий контракт з Манчестер Юнайтед 846
18:44 Футбол Срна отримав нову посаду у Шахтарі 1114
18:40 Пряма трансляція Аталанта - Лаціо: онлайн-трансляція матчу 27 туру Серії А. LIVE 201
18:22 Футбол Назарина: У Карпатах отримав важливий досвід 906
18:02 Футбол Миколаїв знищив Прикарпаття у 20 турі Першої ліги 778
18:01 Блог Марадона зняв труси під час танцю. Легенда знову зганьбився 383
17:51 Футбол Інгулець переміг Гірник-Спорт у 20 турі Першої ліги 1055
17:44 Футбол Ндомбеле відмовився грати під керівництвом Моурінью 1322
17:30 Футбол Визначились дати матчів 29 туру УПЛ 1218
17:15 Футбол Слова Тайсона про Тете - це звичайна заздрість – агент 1152
17:02 Блог Шість років тому Суарес укусив К'єлліні на чемпіонаті світу 512
16:59 Олімпійські ігри-2020 Гутцайт прогнозує 15-20 медалей для України на Олімпіаді в Токіо 339
16:45 Футбол Каштру підшукав заміну своєму асистенту 1334
16:27 Теніс Світоліна стала почесним громадянином Харкова 1289

Берлінський марафон не відбудеться у 2020 році

Сьогодні 20:36 395 0
Організатори переживають за здоров'я учасників марафону
Берлінський марафон не відбудеться у 2020 році
#Берлін

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Берлінський марафон вперше за 46 років не відбудеться через пандемію коронавірусу.

Про це повідомляє пресслужба марафону.

"В умовах пандемії коронавірусу нашій команді довелося набратися терпіння і думати над безліччю різних варіантів проведення марафону в 2020 році. На жаль, як би ми не старалися, провести Берлінський марафон в цьому році неможливо. Веселощі, радість, здоров'я і успіх - саме ці асоціації повинен викликати наш забіг. На цей час такого гарантувати не зможе ніхто", - йдеться у повідомленні.

Берлінський марафон скасований вперше за свою 46-річну історію. Забіг мав відбутися 26 і 27 вересня.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear participants, As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the 2020 BMW BERLIN-MARATHON. This process has required a lot of time as well as your patience. All registered participants are offered two options, the personalized right to start next year at the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2021 or the repayment of the participation fee. Booked additional services will be refunded regardless of the option chosen. Tomorrow, you will receive an email from our service provider mika:timing, with a personalized link that allows you to choose between the two options mentioned above. Please read further information on our website 👇 bmw-berlin-marathon.com We wish you good health and that the world gets sorted out again very quickly. 💙 Your team of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON #bmwberlinmarathon #berlinmarathon2020

Публикация от BMW BERLIN-MARATHON (@berlinmarathon)

Раніше, скасували Нью-Йоркський марафон-2020.

Коментарі ()