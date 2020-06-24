Берлінський марафон не відбудеться у 2020 році

Джерело - Чемпіон.
Берлінський марафон вперше за 46 років не відбудеться через пандемію коронавірусу.
Про це повідомляє пресслужба марафону.
"В умовах пандемії коронавірусу нашій команді довелося набратися терпіння і думати над безліччю різних варіантів проведення марафону в 2020 році. На жаль, як би ми не старалися, провести Берлінський марафон в цьому році неможливо. Веселощі, радість, здоров'я і успіх - саме ці асоціації повинен викликати наш забіг. На цей час такого гарантувати не зможе ніхто", - йдеться у повідомленні.
Берлінський марафон скасований вперше за свою 46-річну історію. Забіг мав відбутися 26 і 27 вересня.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Dear participants, As hard as we have tried, it is currently not possible to organize the 2020 BMW BERLIN-MARATHON. This process has required a lot of time as well as your patience. All registered participants are offered two options, the personalized right to start next year at the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2021 or the repayment of the participation fee. Booked additional services will be refunded regardless of the option chosen. Tomorrow, you will receive an email from our service provider mika:timing, with a personalized link that allows you to choose between the two options mentioned above. Please read further information on our website 👇 bmw-berlin-marathon.com We wish you good health and that the world gets sorted out again very quickly. 💙 Your team of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON #bmwberlinmarathon #berlinmarathon2020
Раніше, скасували Нью-Йоркський марафон-2020.