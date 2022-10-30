Головне
Secret з українцем у складі програла Tundra у гранд-фіналі The International 2022

Сьогодні 15:52 146 0
Матч завершився з розгромним рахунком 3:0
Secret з українцем у складі програла Tundra у гранд-фіналі The International 2022
#The International 2022, #Team Secret, #Роман "Resolut1on" Фомінок

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Tundra переграли Secret у гранд-фінал The International 2022 з Dota 2.

Матч завершився з розгромним рахунком 3:0.

У складі Secret виступав українець Роман "Resolut1on" Фомінок.

За перемогу на турнірі Tundra отримає 8,4 млн доларів. Secret здобули 2,4 млн доларів за срібло.

