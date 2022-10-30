Secret з українцем у складі програла Tundra у гранд-фіналі The International 2022

Tundra переграли Secret у гранд-фінал The International 2022 з Dota 2.

Матч завершився з розгромним рахунком 3:0.

У складі Secret виступав українець Роман "Resolut1on" Фомінок.

За перемогу на турнірі Tundra отримає 8,4 млн доларів. Secret здобули 2,4 млн доларів за срібло.

Tundra Esports are your #TI11 Champions! 🎉 Congratulations to skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, and Sneyking - dropping just one game during the entire Main Stage and taking the Grand Finals 3-0, they emerge victorious on their quest for the Aegis. pic.twitter.com/R1bhFziPq2