 Протестувальники в США спалили зал тренера Тоні Фергюсона | ММА | Champion.com.ua
Мій профіль
Динамо підшукало заміну Михайличенку у Туреччині
Сьогодні 12:15 4081
Шахтар схвалив продовження оренди Кайоде
Сьогодні 14:14 340
Футболісти Карпат ще не скоро повернуться до футболу – лікар УАФ
Сьогодні 12:29 589
Попов: Порушень правил з мого боку в моменті з Степаненком не було
Сьогодні 10:19 1369
Ткніть себе пальцем в око: Дружина Степаненка надала докази удару від Попова
Сьогодні 08:29 1687
Назарина: У гравців Карпат немає симптомів коронавірусу
Сьогодні 08:13 1394
Циганик: У програми Профутбол був складний період, але закривати ніколи не думали
Вчора 21:10 635
У Формулі-1 презентували календар першої частини сезону
Вчора 13:44 721
У Карпатах 13 нових випадків коронавірусу
Вчора 12:38 2396
Турецький клуб хоче продовжити оренду Кайоде у Шахтаря
Вчора 12:13 977
Блоги
23 роки тому Роберто Карлос забив найвідоміший гол у своїй кар'єрі
23 роки тому Роберто Карлос забив найвідоміший гол у своїй кар'єрі Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 17:56 563
Топ-5 бесплатных приложений для контроля веса
Топ-5 бесплатных приложений для контроля веса Дима Копий
Сьогодні 16:40 214
Наш герой - Сергій Ребров. День народження святкує легендарний форвард Динамо
Наш герой - Сергій Ребров. День народження святкує легендарний форвард Динамо Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 11:00 785
Британська скейтбордистка отримала жахливі травми під час тренування
Британська скейтбордистка отримала жахливі травми під час тренування Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 09:41 376 1
Український журналіст спіймав аперкотом колишнього суперника Кличка
Український журналіст спіймав аперкотом колишнього суперника Кличка Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 18:16 1441
Зворотний бік медалі. Українська спортсменка показала якою ціною даються перемоги
Зворотний бік медалі. Українська спортсменка показала якою ціною даються перемоги Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 12:33 1060
У Канаді є пиво присвячене Андрію Шевченку
У Канаді є пиво присвячене Андрію Шевченку Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 11:42 831
Навколофутбол. Презентували фільм про фанатські угрупування Ворскли
Навколофутбол. Презентували фільм про фанатські угрупування Ворскли Valeriy Ruchka
01.06.2020 15:41 561
ПФЛ має прозвітувати про свою роботу - журналіст прокоментував ситуацію в Першій Лізі
ПФЛ має прозвітувати про свою роботу - журналіст прокоментував ситуацію в Першій Лізі Valeriy Ruchka
01.06.2020 15:02 844
Про Шахтар – Динамо, коронавірус в Карпатах, та як дограти Першу лігу - ТаТоТаке
Про Шахтар – Динамо, коронавірус в Карпатах, та як дограти Першу лігу - ТаТоТаке Valeriy Ruchka
01.06.2020 14:31 487
Прямі трансляції
Навколо спорту
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
18:25 Футбол Білоруський легіонер покинув Карпати через коронавірус 7
18:10 Футбол Колос придбав першого африканського гравця в історії команди 267
17:56 Блог 23 роки тому Роберто Карлос забив найвідоміший гол у своїй кар'єрі 585
17:55 Футбол Манчестер Сіті має намір підписати півзахисника Барселони 258
17:40 ММА Протестувальники в США спалили зал тренера Тоні Фергюсона 418
17:25 Футбол Ліверпуль має намір орендувати Дембеле 318
17:10 ММА Корм'є: Мак-Грегор не заслуговує на реванш з Хабібом 471
16:55 Футбол Барселона вдруге хотіла зменшити зарплату футболістів 453
16:40 Бокс Найкращий боксер світу несподівано змінив суперника 922
16:40 Блог Топ-5 бесплатных приложений для контроля веса 215
16:25 Футбол Сьомін може очолити російський клуб 822
16:10 Футзал Сайт донецького клубу, який прийняли у чемпіонат Росії, перестав працювати 559
15:56 Футбол Калітвінцев: Конспекти Лобановського вже не актуальні 1049
15:45 Футбол Ібрагімович може відновитися до матчу з Ювентусом 597
15:30 Баскетбол Прометей створить жіночу команду 732
15:14 Бокс Ф'юрі та Вайлдер домовилися про третій бій 1275
14:59 Футбол Тайво: Суркіс дивовижний чоловік 720
14:45 Шахи У Федерації шахів України назвали імовірність матчу з Росією 819
14:31 Футбол Арсенал намагається втримати Обамеянга величезною зарплатою 719
14:14 Футбол Шахтар схвалив продовження оренди Кайоде 340
13:59 Бокс Тривожний сигнал для Усика: Промоутер українця скасував три вечори боксу 2322
13:45 Хокей Тренер Дніпра очолив молодіжну збірну України 1374
13:31 Бокс Ломаченко та Лопес ухвалили важливе рішення щодо бою 1426
13:16 Футбол Реал визначився з трансфером Санчо 998
12:58 Футбол Дембеле хоче перейти у Ювентус 1040

Протестувальники в США спалили зал тренера Тоні Фергюсона

Сьогодні 17:40 418 0
Спалили зал тренера Браво
Протестувальники в США спалили зал тренера Тоні Фергюсона
#Браво, #Фергюсон

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Один із залів 10th Planet Long Beach Jiu-Jitsu, який заснував тренер американського бійця UFC Тоні Фергюсона (25-4) Едді Браво спалили учасники акцій протесту в США.

Про це заявив сам фахівець.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10th Planet Long Beach owner Chai Sirisute just told me the insane back-story about the fire that destroyed his gym. It’s a scary af story, one day I hope he tells it publicly. But long story short he and 3 of his homies strapped up and stood guard in front of the school, full red alert, gun out, while thousands and thousands of protestors stormed by looking to smash shit. Chai said that they for sure would’ve fucked his academy up if he wasn’t in front shaking in his boots but ready to kill. He did that for 5 hours. So many stories. But at about the 5 hour mark of the stand off someone threw some kind of explosive cocktail into the suit shop at the end of the building what was connected to his school. Within minutes the whole building was up in flames. Scary fucking shit. We started a gofundme it’s in the bio of @rosegracie anything will be greatly appreciated 🙏❤️

Публикация от Eddie Bravo (@eddiebravo10p)

Нагадаємо, Шевченко підтримав протестуючих в США.

Коментарі ()