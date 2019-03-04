Соль про травму: Найгірші прогнози підтверджені

Мій профіль

Вернидуб став найкращим тренером 20 туру УПЛ

Сьогодні 13:44 468
Зоря розгромила Ворсклу, Шахтар ледь не втратив очки з Чорноморцем. Огляд 20 туру УПЛ
Сьогодні 13:07 416
Ляхова виборола бронзу Чемпіонату Європи
Сьогодні 12:37 424
Українка стала офіційним претендентом на пояс WWFC
Сьогодні 12:05 702
Став відомий календар збірної України на 2019 рік
Сьогодні 11:37 919
Зінченко знову став найкращим у турі за кількістю ТТД
Сьогодні 10:30 914
Цуренко втратила позиції у оновленому рейтингу WTA
Сьогодні 09:40 991
Соль пройде медобстеження в Іспанії
Сьогодні 08:38 1784
Зоря розгромила Ворсклу, Львів переграв Карпати. Результати матчів 20-го туру УПЛ
Вчора 22:25 1766
Бех-Романчук виграла бронзу чемпіонату Європи
Вчора 22:15 1071
Багатомільйонний новачок Шахтаря та перспективи Карпат - Великий Футбол
Багатомільйонний новачок Шахтаря та перспективи Карпат - Великий Футбол Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 18:41 783
Про ганьбу Карпат у Львові та Динамо у Лізі Європи - Профутбол
Про ганьбу Карпат у Львові та Динамо у Лізі Європи - Профутбол Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 18:35 563
Найкращі бомбардири ТОП-5 чемпіонатів
Найкращі бомбардири ТОП-5 чемпіонатів Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 18:13 579
Челсі - Динамо: до чого готуватися киянам в 1/8 фіналу Ліги Європи
Челсі - Динамо: до чого готуватися киянам в 1/8 фіналу Ліги Європи Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 16:53 1038
Турецький футболіст проніс на поле лезо і різав суперників під час матчу
Турецький футболіст проніс на поле лезо і різав суперників під час матчу Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 15:59 1598
Помер найвідоміший фанат Вест Гема і соліст гурту The Prodigy
Помер найвідоміший фанат Вест Гема і соліст гурту The Prodigy Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 14:13 984
Про тренування Реброва та чим зайнятися в порностолиці Європи - Петряк в Легіонері
Про тренування Реброва та чим зайнятися в порностолиці Європи - Петряк в Легіонері Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 23:10 1064
Українська чемпіонка зустрілася з легендарним Термінатором
Українська чемпіонка зустрілася з легендарним Термінатором Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 21:16 1373
Про парадокси Суркіса та шанси Динамо в матчі проти Челсі - ТаТоТаке
Про парадокси Суркіса та шанси Динамо в матчі проти Челсі - ТаТоТаке Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 20:00 1219
Із сигарою та пивом: легенда Динамо показав як потрібно відпочивати
Із сигарою та пивом: легенда Динамо показав як потрібно відпочивати Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 17:28 3151
Манчестер Юнайтед готовий побити свій трансферний рекорд
Трансляція Реал - Аякс: онлайн 05.03.2019
Легендарний гравець НБА продав свої чемпіонські персні на аукціоні
Легендарний Сан-Сіро знесуть
Багатомільйонний новачок Шахтаря та перспективи Карпат - Великий Футбол
Про ганьбу Карпат у Львові та Динамо у Лізі Європи - Профутбол
Кличко перетендує на звання найкращого боксера дисятиліття
Трансляція Боруссія Д - Тоттенгем: онлайн 05.03.2019
Найкращі бомбардири ТОП-5 чемпіонатів
Соль про травму: Найгірші прогнози підтверджені
Зінченко потрапив до збірної місяця АПЛ
Відома телекомпанія хоче викупити права на трансляцію матчів Динамо та Шахтаря
Легенда збірної Англії: Зінченко демонструє блискучий футбол
Челсі - Динамо: до чого готуватися киянам в 1/8 фіналу Ліги Європи
Лише один гравець Динамо потрапив у збірну туру УПЛ
Детройт без Михайлюка переграв Торонто, Кліпперс знищив Нью-Йорк. Результати матчів НБА
Огляд перших матчів 1/4 фіналу плей-оф Української хокейної ліги - Парі-Матч
Турецький футболіст проніс на поле лезо і різав суперників під час матчу
Гендир Арсенала: Завдання № 1 - зберегти місце в УПЛ
Збірна Німеччини назвала склад на Чемпіонат світу
Максимов: Втрата Соля — шанс для молодих гравців Динамо
Україна стала третьою на Чемпіонаті Європи зі стрільби з лука
Повєткін: Поки немає точної інформації, чи буде бій з Усиком
Помер найвідоміший фанат Вест Гема і соліст гурту The Prodigy
Феррарі отримала найбільше призових за минулий сезон

Соль про травму: Найгірші прогнози підтверджені

Сьогодні 18:10 539 0
Соль про травму: Найгірші прогнози підтверджені

Нападник Динамо Фран Соль буде прооперований.

Про це футболіст повідомив у своєму Instagram.

"Найгірші прогнози підтверджені, і мені доведеться пройти операцію після травми плеча",- написав Соль.

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Los peores pronósticos se confirman y voy a tener que pasar por quirofano por una lesión de hombro... no puedo estar más triste después del momento tan bonito que estaba viviendo con el @fc_dynamo_kyiv . Es lo que hay...a mirar hacia delante... gracias de antemano por los mensajes de ánimo.🇪🇸 The worst predictions are confirmed and I'll have to go through surgery for a shoulder injury ... I can not be sadder after the beautiful moment I was living with the @fc_dynamo_kyiv. It is what it is ... looking forward is the key... thanks in advance for the messages of encouragement.🇬🇧 Найгірші прогнози підтверджені, і мені доведеться пройти операцію для травми плеча ... Я не можу бути сумнішим після прекрасного моменту, коли я жив з @fc_dynamo_kyiv. завчасно дякую за заохочення.🇺🇦

Допис, поширений Fran Sol Ortiz (@frank_sol9)

Раніше повідомлялося, що форвард пропустить близько двох місяців через травму, отриману в матчі 20-го туру УПЛ проти Десни.

Джерело - Чемпіон.

#Соль, #Динамо, #травма
