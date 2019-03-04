Соль про травму: Найгірші прогнози підтверджені

Нападник Динамо Фран Соль буде прооперований.
Про це футболіст повідомив у своєму Instagram.
"Найгірші прогнози підтверджені, і мені доведеться пройти операцію після травми плеча",- написав Соль.
Los peores pronósticos se confirman y voy a tener que pasar por quirofano por una lesión de hombro... no puedo estar más triste después del momento tan bonito que estaba viviendo con el @fc_dynamo_kyiv . Es lo que hay...a mirar hacia delante... gracias de antemano por los mensajes de ánimo.🇪🇸 The worst predictions are confirmed and I'll have to go through surgery for a shoulder injury ... I can not be sadder after the beautiful moment I was living with the @fc_dynamo_kyiv. It is what it is ... looking forward is the key... thanks in advance for the messages of encouragement.🇬🇧 Найгірші прогнози підтверджені, і мені доведеться пройти операцію для травми плеча ... Я не можу бути сумнішим після прекрасного моменту, коли я жив з @fc_dynamo_kyiv. завчасно дякую за заохочення.🇺🇦
Раніше повідомлялося, що форвард пропустить близько двох місяців через травму, отриману в матчі 20-го туру УПЛ проти Десни.
Джерело - Чемпіон.