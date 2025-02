Ван дер Сар: Різник може стати одним з кращих воротарів світу

🇺🇦 Dmytro Riznyk

🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma#MUFC icon @VDSar1970 picks the two goalkeepers he thinks can become the best in the world over the next 10 years. 🧤



Watch @DannWorth's full 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 interview below! 👇