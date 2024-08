Швентек сказала, что облажалась на Олимпийских играх и не смогла сдержать слез

Iga Swiatek in tears after her loss to Qinwen Zheng at the Olympics. 💔



Very sad to see this. She wanted it so badly.



But she has to be so proud of what she’s done on this court.



4 Roland Garros titles at 23 years old is insane.



Chin up. ❤️



