Кличко на заметку: Хопкинс, Форман и другие ветераны, которые становились чемпионами в солидном возрасте

Ogden Cigarette cards of Bob Fitzsimmons, Tom Sharkey & James J. Corbett. Combined records: 130-25-23. Head to head, it's "Fitz" with the edge as, despite being the smaller man, he boasts KOs over both "Sailor Tom" & "Gentleman Jim." #Heavyweight #History #Boxing #Legends pic.twitter.com/0y0bPWbOVL