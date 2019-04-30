View this post on Instagram

🇮🇹. Per rispetto del paese che da alcuni anni mi ospita sento il dovere di comunicare la rinuncia all’incarico di allenatore della nazionale cinese di Calcio. Voglio ringraziare il Guangzhou Evergrande e la federazione cinese per aver pensato a me come allenatore delle due squadre più importanti del paese; ma il doppio incarico mi porterebbe via troppo tempo dalla mia famiglia. Oltre un mese fa ho comunicato al mio Club la mia intenzione di dedicarmi solo alla mia squadra e ai miei giocatori Spero che continuando ad allenare solo il Guangzhou Evergrande potrò comunque contribuire alla crescita dei giovani calciatori cinesi, lavorando giorno dopo giorno con passione e professionalità. Un grande in bocca al lupo alla Nazionale Cinese per le qualificazioni a Qatar 2022. Ancora grazie a tutti....... 🇬🇧 Out of respect for the country that has been hosting me for some years, I feel the duty to communicate that I have renounced my position as Head Coach of the Chinese National Footbal Team. I wish to sincerely thank Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club and the Chinese Football Association for having offered me the position of the Head Coach of the two most important football teams in the country; however this double assignment would take me away from my family for too long. More than one month ago I informed my Club about my intention to dedicate my self exclusively to my squad and my players. By maintaining only the position as Head Coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, I hope to contribute to the growth of young Chinese football players, working every day with passion and professionalism . I wish the Chinese National Team all the best for the qualifications to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks again to everybody.