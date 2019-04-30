Мій профіль
Маліновський претендує на звання найкращого гравця року в Бельгії
Сьогодні 11:58 287
Визначили найкращого гравця туру УПЛ
Сьогодні 12:54 154
Тоттенгем - Аякс: анонс і прогноз півфінального матчу Ліги чемпіонів
Сьогодні 06:48 794
27 років тому збірна України провела перший матч в історії. Тоді ж був забитий і перший гол
Вчора 17:52 1662
У Туреччині перекинувся автобус з футбольною командою. Загинув гравець збірної Чехії
Вчора 11:15 1867
Луческу вибачився за слова про Лобановського
Вчора 09:00 2476
Збірна України мінімально поступилася Японії в стартовому матчі на чемпіонаті світу
28.04.2019 16:47 1579
Постол переміг Мамуна і став обов'язковим претендентом на титул WBC
28.04.2019 08:09 1839
Барселона переграла Леванте і стала чемпіоном Іспанії
27.04.2019 23:36 1351
Костюк виграла парний турнір у Швейцарії
27.04.2019 21:24 1196
Зінченко запалив у Міжнародний день танцю. Відео поділився МанСіті
Зінченко запалив у Міжнародний день танцю. Відео поділився МанСіті Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 13:01 566
Відмінне завершення Гарріса - у ТОП-5 моментів дня НБА
Відмінне завершення Гарріса - у ТОП-5 моментів дня НБА Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 12:00 248
Принц Гаррі, провал Мо Фари, кров на фініші: як відбувся Лондонський марафон 2019
Принц Гаррі, провал Мо Фари, кров на фініші: як відбувся Лондонський марафон 2019 Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 08:02 435
27 років тому збірна України провела перший матч в історії. Тоді ж був забитий і перший гол
27 років тому збірна України провела перший матч в історії. Тоді ж був забитий і перший гол Максим Буйдин
Вчора 17:52 1662
Не просто легіонер: Віда святкує 30-річчя
Не просто легіонер: Віда святкує 30-річчя Максим Буйдин
Вчора 17:11 988
Шокуючий день для України: Ентоні Джошуа два роки тому нокаутував Володимира Кличка
Шокуючий день для України: Ентоні Джошуа два роки тому нокаутував Володимира Кличка Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 15:31 897
Футболіст дав інтерв'ю із заголовком «Лікарі говорили, що я помру» і через день помер
Футболіст дав інтерв'ю із заголовком «Лікарі говорили, що я помру» і через день помер Максим Буйдин
Вчора 15:04 1818
11 років тому Скоулз забив той самий чудо-гол у ворота Барселони
11 років тому Скоулз забив той самий чудо-гол у ворота Барселони Максим Буйдин
Вчора 12:55 1126
Потужний блок-шот Хорфорда - момент дня в НБА
Потужний блок-шот Хорфорда - момент дня в НБА Максим Буйдин
Вчора 11:53 513
В Англії матч перервали через вилученого з поля футболіста. Він вимкнув світло на стадіоні, коли пішов у душ
В Англії матч перервали через вилученого з поля футболіста. Він вимкнув світло на стадіоні, коли пішов у душ Valeriy Ruchka
28.04.2019 22:47 1480
Каннаваро покинув збірну Китаю

Сьогодні 12:41 358 0
Каннаваро покинув збірну Китаю
45-річний італійський фахівець Фабіо Каннаваро пішов з посади головного тренера збірної Китаю з футболу.
 
Про це повідомив сам спеціаліст.
"Через повагу до країни, яка приймала мене протягом кількох років, я відчуваю себе зобов'язаним повідомити, що я відмовився від посади головного тренера національної збірної Китаю з футболу.
 
Я хотів би щиро подякувати футбольному клубу Гуанчжоу Евергранд і Китайській футбольній асоціації за те, що вони запропонували мені посаду головного тренера двох найважливіших футбольних команд в країні; однак це подвійне призначення не залишило мені часу на сім'ю", - написав Каннаваро.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇮🇹. Per rispetto del paese che da alcuni anni mi ospita sento il dovere di comunicare la rinuncia all’incarico di allenatore della nazionale cinese di Calcio. Voglio ringraziare il Guangzhou Evergrande e la federazione cinese per aver pensato a me come allenatore delle due squadre più importanti del paese; ma il doppio incarico mi porterebbe via troppo tempo dalla mia famiglia. Oltre un mese fa ho comunicato al mio Club la mia intenzione di dedicarmi solo alla mia squadra e ai miei giocatori Spero che continuando ad allenare solo il Guangzhou Evergrande potrò comunque contribuire alla crescita dei giovani calciatori cinesi, lavorando giorno dopo giorno con passione e professionalità. Un grande in bocca al lupo alla Nazionale Cinese per le qualificazioni a Qatar 2022. Ancora grazie a tutti....... 🇬🇧 Out of respect for the country that has been hosting me for some years, I feel the duty to communicate that I have renounced my position as Head Coach of the Chinese National Footbal Team. I wish to sincerely thank Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club and the Chinese Football Association for having offered me the position of the Head Coach of the two most important football teams in the country; however this double assignment would take me away from my family for too long. More than one month ago I informed my Club about my intention to dedicate my self exclusively to my squad and my players. By maintaining only the position as Head Coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, I hope to contribute to the growth of young Chinese football players, working every day with passion and professionalism . I wish the Chinese National Team all the best for the qualifications to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks again to everybody.

A post shared by Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaroofficial) on

 

Джерело - Чемпіон.

