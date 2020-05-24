Джерело - Чемпіон.
53-річний боксер Майк Тайсон виступив в якості запрошеної зірки на шоу Double Or Nothing промоушена Аll Elite Wrestling.
Боксер виніс чемпіонський пояс, призначений для переможця бою між Ленсом Арчером і Коді.
