53-річний боксер Майк Тайсон виступив в якості запрошеної зірки на шоу Double Or Nothing промоушена Аll Elite Wrestling.

Боксер виніс чемпіонський пояс, призначений для переможця бою між Ленсом Арчером і Коді.

.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.

Who takes the win?



