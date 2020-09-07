 Канадська біатлоністка зробила камінг-аут | Блоги | Champion.com.ua
Мій профіль
Андрій Шевченко: Довелося вставляти титанові пластини в щелепу
Сьогодні 18:23 1712
Матч Аріс - Колос обслужить швейцарський арбітр
Сьогодні 20:38 405
Ломаченко та Лопес підписали контракт на бій
Сьогодні 20:08 496
Перемога Гаслі та провал Мерседес: огляд шаленого Гран-прі Італії
Сьогодні 19:28 385
ОФІЦІЙНО. Кіберспорт визнано видом спорту в Україні
Сьогодні 16:51 390
Матч Динамо - АЗ обслужить ізраїльський арбітр
Сьогодні 16:14 586
Манчестер Юнайтед зацікавися захисником Динамо
Сьогодні 15:09 1029
Українка стала найкращою фіт-моделлю світу
Сьогодні 14:07 1701
Джокович дискваліфікований з US Open
Сьогодні 08:24 2185
Шевченко назвав головну причину провалу у матчі з Іспанією
Сьогодні 07:15 24962 17
Блоги
Канадська біатлоністка зробила камінг-аут
Канадська біатлоністка зробила камінг-аут Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 20:18 642
Чому збірна України виглядала безпорадною - ТаТоТаке
Чому збірна України виглядала безпорадною - ТаТоТаке Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 15:41 1048
Луческу не місце в Динамо! Ультрас київського клубу відповіли головному тренеру
Луческу не місце в Динамо! Ультрас київського клубу відповіли головному тренеру Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 13:48 3571 2
Колишній головний тренер збірної України став батьком. Йому уже 70!
Колишній головний тренер збірної України став батьком. Йому уже 70! Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 10:48 5893 2
Шевченко потролив Зінченка на весіллі. Тост головного тренера збірної України
Шевченко потролив Зінченка на весіллі. Тост головного тренера збірної України Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 15:24 2497
Хороший початок сезону. Півзахисник Металіста 1925 зробив пропозицію своїй дівчині перед матчем
Хороший початок сезону. Півзахисник Металіста 1925 зробив пропозицію своїй дівчині перед матчем Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 14:27 1625
60 років тому Мухаммед Алі виграв Олімпіаду. З'явилося унікальне відео поєдинку
60 років тому Мухаммед Алі виграв Олімпіаду. З'явилося унікальне відео поєдинку Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 12:02 3262
Мо Фара буде пейсмейкером у Лондоні, Болт заразився COVID-19 - подкаст Пейсмейкери
Мо Фара буде пейсмейкером у Лондоні, Болт заразився COVID-19 - подкаст Пейсмейкери Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 10:20 1136
Найболючіша поразка. Як Іспанія розтрощила Україну на чемпіонаті світу 2006
Найболючіша поразка. Як Іспанія розтрощила Україну на чемпіонаті світу 2006 Valeriy Ruchka
05.09.2020 19:13 1639
Трагічна Олімпіада. 48 років тому стався теракт у Мюнхені
Трагічна Олімпіада. 48 років тому стався теракт у Мюнхені Valeriy Ruchka
05.09.2020 13:20 981
Про деградацію Коноплянки та чому Україна перемогла Швейцарію
Про деградацію Коноплянки та чому Україна перемогла Швейцарію Valeriy Ruchka
04.09.2020 14:14 5151
Ольга Харлан святкує ювілей! Найзвабливіші фото української чемпіонки
Ольга Харлан святкує ювілей! Найзвабливіші фото української чемпіонки Valeriy Ruchka
04.09.2020 09:19 1539
Маліновський розрядив свою надпотужну гармату, швейцарців врятувала штанга
Маліновський розрядив свою надпотужну гармату, швейцарців врятувала штанга Андрій Твердохліб
04.09.2020 01:58 5150
Гол дня. Зінченко феноменальним ударом приніс перемогу збірній України
Гол дня. Зінченко феноменальним ударом приніс перемогу збірній України Андрій Твердохліб
04.09.2020 01:49 5929
Ярмоленко вишуканим ударом п'ятою забив 38-й гол за збірну України
Ярмоленко вишуканим ударом п'ятою забив 38-й гол за збірну України Андрій Твердохліб
04.09.2020 01:33 1642
Прямі трансляції
Навколо спорту
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
22:41 ММА Хабіб назвав найкращого бійця UFC 45
22:26 Футбол Скрипник: Бачу, що Зоря добре попрацювала під час паузи 229
22:11 Футбол Евертон оголосив про придбання Хамеса 219
21:52 Футбол Мбаппе заразився коронавірусом, - журналіст 580
21:39 Футбол Роналду освідчився Джорджині Родрігес, - ЗМІ 764
21:27 Футбол Матч Динамо - Десна відбудеться без глядачів 664
21:09 Футбол Анкарагюджю не виплатив Динамо 300 тисяч за оренду Родрігеса 754
20:54 Формула 1 Президент Франції привітав Гаслі з перемогою на Гран-прі Італії 723
20:38 Футбол Матч Аріс - Колос обслужить швейцарський арбітр 405
20:26 Футбол Казахстан - Білорусь 1:2. Огляд матчу 870
20:18 Блог Канадська біатлоністка зробила камінг-аут 656
20:08 Бокс Ломаченко та Лопес підписали контракт на бій 496
19:54 Футбол Каштру: Було дуже просто адаптуватися в Україні 1022
19:40 Футбол Собуцький подав апеляцію на рішення КДК УАФ про довічне відсторонення від футболу 1088
19:28 Формула 1 Перемога Гаслі та провал Мерседес: огляд шаленого Гран-прі Італії 385
19:10 Футбол Матч Рух - Шахтар перенесено на 23 вересня 1375
18:50 Футбол Білорусь вирвала перемогу в Казахстану в 2-у турі Ліги націй 1397
18:37 Футбол Фодена та Грінвуда відсторонили від збірної Англії 1615
18:24 Футбол Визначився склад жіночої збірної України на кваліфікацію Євро-2022 1425
18:23 PM Champions Андрій Шевченко: Довелося вставляти титанові пластини в щелепу 1712
18:14 Футбол Езіл може покинути Арсенал в це міжсезоння 1415
17:55 Хокей Матчі плей-оф УХЛ припинені через коронавірус 2178
17:40 Футбол Барселона хоче придбати Тьяго, Куман - Вейналдума 1858
17:29 Футбол Матч Зоря - Маріуполь покаже УНІАН 1554
17:11 Футбол СК Дніпро-1 оголосило про підписання Дугласа 2052

Канадська біатлоністка зробила камінг-аут

Сьогодні 20:18 Valeriy Ruchka 656 0
Канадська біатлоністка зробила камінг-аут

23-річна біатлоністка збірної Канади Меган Бенкс зізналася в нетрадиційній сексуальній орієнтації.

"Деякий час я приховувала частину самої себе. Більше не хочу витрачати фізичну і емоційну енергію, щоб приховати те, чим я пишаюся. Отже, почнемо: я гей.

Я багато чим зобов'язана всім хлопцям (особливо спортсменам топ-рівня), які зробили камінг-аут до мене, і я думаю, що важливо визнати, що всі вони зламали деякі перешкоди і почали говорити про проблеми. Без цих лідерів моє рішення виступити публічно, безсумнівно, було б більш важким.

Хотіла б зазначити всю підтримку, яку я отримала, коли почала розповідати людям про те, яка я є насправді. Я отримала стільки доброти і підтримки від моїх друзів, сім'ї, товаришів по команді. Для мене дійсно дуже важливо знати, що мене люблять за те, якою я є, так що спасибі, хлопці!" - написала Бенкс.

Відзначимо, що найкращим особистим результатом Бенкс на Кубку світу є 25 місце в індивідуальній гонці на етапі в Кенморі в 2019 році.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey Folks, For a while I have been hiding a part of who I am, and I no longer want to use that physical and emotional energy to conceal something that I am proud of. So here goes: I’m gay. So why am I choosing to announce that I’m gay? What’s the big deal? Why come out on social media? Because I think representation across the board in sports, arts, politics, and every other area matters. I know that we don’t live in a society that both accepts and celebrates all marginalized communities… yet. My hope is that through continuing to acknowledge diversity as a benefit and not a detriment, everyone can choose to live as themselves, be treated with kindness, and recognize that every individual can make an impact. l have big dreams as a biathlete, and would like to do everything I can to be able to train and compete at my best. A necessary part of that is taking care of myself and living as authentically as possible. I don’t like to take up space, but I want to use the privilege that I have as a high performance athlete, development coach, and role model to do my part to show younger athletes that they can be whomever they are, or want to be, without discrimination. I owe a lot to all the folks (in particular the high performance athletes) that have come out before me, and I think it is important to recognize that they have all broken down some barriers and started conversations. Without these leaders, my decision to come out publicly and my journey thus far would have undoubtedly been more challenging. Finally, I would like to recognize all of the support I have received as I have started to invite people in to who I truly am. I have been given so much kindness and encouragement from my friends, family, teammates and staff within my community. It has really meant a lot to me to know that I am loved for who I am, so thank you folks! Photos: @davehollandpics & @emdickson23 #stillmegan #justmoremegan #calgarypride #lgbtqia2splus 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Megan Bankes (@megan.bankes) on

Редакція не впливає на зміст блогів і не несе відповідальності за думку, яку автори висловлюють на сторінках champion.com.ua

Коментарі ()