Кількість підписників Луніна в Instagram за рік збільшилася в 7 разів. ФОТО

Агентство спортивного маркетингу Aredi підрахувало приріст фоловерів українських спортсменів в Instagram за рік.
У лютому 2018 року кількість читачів голкіпера Андрія Луніна в соціальній мережі становила 17 983. У лютому 2019 го їх вже 126 264 (+108 281).
У наймолодшої чемпіонки світу з дзюдо Дар'ї Білодід фоловерів стало майже в 4,5 раза більше - 30 444 - 134 834 (+104 390).
Більш, ніж в 3,5 раза, збільшилася кількість підписників чемпіона світу за версією WBC в напівважкій вазі Олександра Гвоздика - 21 200 - 77 219 (+56 019).
Приблизно в півтора раза більше фоловерів стало у півзахисника Вест Гема Андрія Ярмоленка (+78 588) і хавбека Шальке Євгена Коноплянки (+83 690).
Нагадаємо, Лунін потрапив до ТОП-10 найдорожчих футболістів Іспанії. А Коноплянка повернувся в загальну групу Шальке
Джерело - Чемпіон.