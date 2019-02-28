Мій профіль

Кількість підписників Луніна в Instagram за рік збільшилася в 7 разів. ФОТО

Сьогодні 09:56 147 0
Агентство спортивного маркетингу Aredi підрахувало приріст фоловерів українських спортсменів в Instagram за рік.

У лютому 2018 року кількість читачів голкіпера Андрія Луніна в соціальній мережі становила 17 983. У лютому 2019 го їх вже 126 264 (+108 281).

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

⚽️ The success story of Andrey Lunin is a separate matter. Ukrainian football has always been famous for its goalkeeper school, but few managed to stand out from the dozens of “young and promising”. And when rumors began to ooze out that Real Madrid was interested in Lunin, it all was initially taken as someone's joke or ridiculous agent's attempt to talk up the price for his ward. But already in June the rumors turned into reality - Lugansk Zarya sold Andrey Lunin to the royal club for 9️⃣ million euros! And although Andrey has no significant successes in Real yet, on the hype wave the young keeper managed to increase the number of subscribers by more than 7️⃣ (!) times. #AREDI #sportsmarketing #socialmediadesign #top #topathletes #sport #social #athletes #ukraine #sportukraine #ranking #design #graphicdesign #sportsnation #football #soccer #lunin #real #realmadrid

Допис, поширений AREDI agency™ (@aredi.agency)

У наймолодшої чемпіонки світу з дзюдо Дар'ї Білодід фоловерів стало майже в 4,5 раза більше - 30 444 - 134 834 (+104 390).

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🥋 In September 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ Daria Bilodid became the youngest world champion in the history of judo, having beaten both the current world champion and the Olympic champion in this discipline on the way to triumph. Not surprisingly, this result caused a sensation not only among specialists, but also among ordinary fans. Comparing with the last year, Daria’s Instagram added over 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ thousand subscribers and we are sure that it will not stop at that! ⛔️ #AREDI #sportsmarketing# socialmediadesign #top #topathletes #sport #social #athletes #ukraine #sportukraine #ranking #design #graphicdesign #sportsnation #bilodid #judo #judofamily #judoca #dariabilodid #judoukraine

Допис, поширений AREDI agency™ (@aredi.agency)

Більш, ніж в 3,5 раза, збільшилася кількість підписників чемпіона світу за версією WBC в напівважкій вазі Олександра Гвоздика - 21 200 - 77 219 (+56 019).

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🥊 The past year for the bronze finalist of the London Olympics was successful - in March 2018 Alexander gained the vacant title of interim world heavyweight champion according to the WBC, and in December became a full-fledged world champion, sending Adonis Stevenson into the hardest knockout. Within five days after the fight Instagram of Gvozdyk grew by more than 20,000 subscribers. As you can see, the account of Alexander Gvozdyk on Instagram isn’t growing so fast, but confidently. Having added more than 55 thousand subscribers a year. #AREDI #sportsmarketing #socialmediadesign #top #topathletes #sport #social #athletes #ukraine #sportukraine #ranking #design #graphicdesign #sportsnation #boxing #gvozdyk @klimasmanagement @boxing_laboratory @wbcboxing

Допис, поширений AREDI agency™ (@aredi.agency)

Приблизно в півтора раза більше фоловерів стало у півзахисника Вест Гема Андрія Ярмоленка (+78 588) і хавбека Шальке Євгена Коноплянки (+83 690).

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

⚽️ The difficult year for the leading player of the Ukrainian team was marked by the transition from Dortmund Borussia to the new championship - the English Premier League. In the English Premier League Andrey started quite famously on board of West Ham, but was seriously injured and dropped out of the information field for a long time. Perhaps rather modest, as for such status player, the increase in the number of subscribers is explained by this fact- only 78 thousand plus . . . #AREDI #sportsmarketing#socialmediadesign #top #topathletes#sport #social #athletes #ukraine#sportukraine #ranking #design#graphicdesign #sportsnation #football #yarmolenko #bvb #borussiadortmund @bvb09 @premierleague @westham

Допис, поширений AREDI agency™ (@aredi.agency)

Нагадаємо, Лунін потрапив до ТОП-10 найдорожчих футболістів Іспанії. А Коноплянка повернувся в загальну групу Шальке

Джерело - Чемпіон.

#Коноплянка, #Білодід, #Гвоздик, #Ярмоленко, #Лунін, #Instagram
Коментарі ()