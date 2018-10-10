Мій профіль

Бойко - найкращий голкіпер Європи

Сьогодні 08:32 4032
Зваблива чемпіонка: Дар'ї Білодід - 18. ФОТО + ВІДЕО
Сьогодні 14:28 639
Екс-гравець Реала відкрив спортивну школу в Тернополі. ФОТО
Сьогодні 13:52 1214
Українка пірнула на неймовірну глибину та побила світовий рекорд
Сьогодні 13:15 1210
Шевченко присоромив Караваєва на тренуванні. ВІДЕО
Сьогодні 10:26 1513
В'ятрович засудив вболівальників Ворскли за футболки з Гітлером. ФОТО
Вчора 22:53 1148
Збірні України з баскетболу 3x3 здобули перемоги на юнацькій Олімпіаді
Вчора 19:05 538
Легендарному голу Шевченка у ворота росіян - 19 років. ВІДЕО
Вчора 18:17 4385
Світоліна з перемоги стартувала у Гонконзі
Вчора 18:06 1160
Стало відомо чому дискваліфікували Суркіса
Вчора 17:18 2984
Навколо спорту
Блоги
Павелко - гнида, злодюжка голубий: користувачі Facebook жорстко відреагували на пост легендарного динамівця
Павелко - гнида, злодюжка голубий: користувачі Facebook жорстко відреагували на пост легендарного динамівця Андрій Твердохліб
Вчора 06:14 6629
Реакція на фол проти Тайсона: роздвоєння особистості чи клубна політика Шахтаря?
Реакція на фол проти Тайсона: роздвоєння особистості чи клубна політика Шахтаря? Максим Буйдин
08.10.2018 14:43 8900 4
Як cуддя прогулявся з гумовим членом під час матчу АПЛ. ФОТО
Як cуддя прогулявся з гумовим членом під час матчу АПЛ. ФОТО Phillip Hess
07.10.2018 16:32 2384
Мак-Грегор: від пацана до головного скандаліста спорту
Мак-Грегор: від пацана до головного скандаліста спорту Phillip Hess
06.10.2018 19:10 1362
Бєй пєтуха: 5 років тому Кличко декласував Повєткіна в Москві. ВІДЕО
Бєй пєтуха: 5 років тому Кличко декласував Повєткіна в Москві. ВІДЕО Bohdan Proskurov
05.10.2018 23:09 2164
Леоненку - 49: від футболіста до скандаліста. Топ-10 цитат. ВІДЕО
Леоненку - 49: від футболіста до скандаліста. Топ-10 цитат. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
05.10.2018 17:46 2555 2
Розумні і вродливі: чому українські шахістки закохали в себе весь світ. ФОТО
Розумні і вродливі: чому українські шахістки закохали в себе весь світ. ФОТО Максим Буйдин
05.10.2018 15:46 2403
Сейв дня: півзахисник Інтера спіймав пиво, яке летіло в арбітра. ВІДЕО
Сейв дня: півзахисник Інтера спіймав пиво, яке летіло в арбітра. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
05.10.2018 14:05 8268
Життєрадісний веселун: яким ми запам'ятаємо Григорія Хижняка. ВІДЕО
Життєрадісний веселун: яким ми запам'ятаємо Григорія Хижняка. ВІДЕО Андрій Твердохліб
05.10.2018 12:08 1838 2
Ломаченко поза конкуренцією, Білодід і Михайлюк стрімко увірвалися в топ-10: рейтинг українських спортсменів в Instagram
Ломаченко поза конкуренцією, Білодід і Михайлюк стрімко увірвалися в топ-10: рейтинг українських спортсменів в Instagram Андрій Твердохліб
05.10.2018 08:35 637
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
15:33 Футбол Шахтар назвав найкращого гравця команди у вересні. ВІДЕО 213
15:15 Навколо спорту Батько горе-футболіста збірної Росії відповів Краснодару. 18+ 238
15:08 Футбол Корупційний скандал у Бельгії: заарештовані тренер Брюгге, агенти й судді 193
14:53 Футбол Террі може очолити свій колишній клуб 226
14:33 Навколо спорту Президент Зеніта про п'яну бійку Кокоріна: пєрвий раз чтолі? ВІДЕО 323
14:28 Блог Зваблива чемпіонка: Дар'ї Білодід - 18. ФОТО + ВІДЕО 639
14:13 Футбол Букмекери ставлять на Італію у грі проти України 283
13:59 Футбол УПЛ назвала символічну збірну першого кола чемпіонату України. ФОТО 310
13:52 Навколо спорту Екс-гравець Реала відкрив спортивну школу в Тернополі. ФОТО 1214
13:33 Волейбол Вони бездарні, безтехнічні, безхребетні та безхарактерні: тренер Волині знищив свою команду після поразки. ВІДЕО 570
13:22 Блог Мбаппе забив найшвидший покер в історії Ліги 1. ВІДЕО 899
13:15 Інше Українка пірнула на неймовірну глибину та побила світовий рекорд 1210
12:55 Велоспорт Викрали трофей Тур де Франс. ФОТО 424
12:43 Футбол Футбол 1 онлайн - пряма трансляція 53648
12:41 ММА Хабіб - президенту UFC: Тобі пощастило, що ти віддав мені пояс 1655
12:17 Футбол Італія - Україна: команди визначилися із формою. ФОТО 747
11:51 Футбол ПСЖ хоче запросити Венгера 534
11:35 Футбол Гравці Манчестер Юнайтед погрожують піти з клубу через Моурінью 1222
11:21 Футбол Шевченко розповів про можливість очолити новий клуб Берлусконі 1553
10:59 Футбол Лев відповів Клоппу на образу Ліги націй 606
10:41 Бокс Гвоздик змінив тренера. ФОТО 719
10:26 Футбол Шевченко присоромив Караваєва на тренуванні. ВІДЕО 1513
10:00 Футбол Швед розповів про завдання Карпат на сезон 490
09:47 Футбол Руні заступився за Моурінью 298
09:20 Футбол Челсі готовий продати Азара 519

Екс-гравець Реала відкрив спортивну школу в Тернополі. ФОТО

Сьогодні 13:52 1214 0
Екс-гравець Реала відкрив спортивну школу в Тернополі. ФОТО
Альваро Арбелоа

Екс-захисник Реала відкрив в Тернополі спортивну школу.

Іспанець Альваро Арбелоа взяв участь у відкритті спортивної школи за підтримки фонду мадридського Реала в Тернополі.

"Сьогодні у мене була можливість відвідати церемонію відкриття нової школи мадридського Реала в Україні. Це великий привід для гордості, тому що Реал працює з тисячами дітей по всьому світу", - написав Арбелоа на своїй сторінці в соцмережі Twitter.

Відзначимо, що нині Арбелоа - посол мадридського Реала.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hoy he tenido la oportunidad de asistir a la inauguración de una nueva escuela de la @fundacion.realmadrid. Ésta será la primera en Ucrania 🇺🇦 y a través de la cual se beneficiarán más de 200 niños en situación de riesgo. Es un orgullo enorme ver de cerca como el @realmadrid se vuelca con miles de niños alrededor del mundo. Gracias al Ministro de Exteriores de Ucrania por su asistencia y a todas las entidades y personas que han hecho posible este maravilloso proyecto. #fundacionrealmadrid #halamadrid Today I had the opportunity to attend the inauguration of a new school by Real Madrid Foundation. This will be the first in Ukraine and will benefit more than 200 children at risk. It is a great pride to see up close how #RealMadrid is working with thousands of children around the world. Thanks to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for attending this event and all the people and entities that have made this wonderful project possible.

Публикация от Álvaro Arbeloa (@17arbeloa)

Нагадаємо, що жінка Грізманна оригінально зізналася, хто в них народиться.

Раніше футболісти збірної України пролайкали привітання Путіну.

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Лише найкращі спортивні новини на нашому каналі в Telegram
Коментарі ()