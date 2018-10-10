Екс-гравець Реала відкрив спортивну школу в Тернополі. ФОТО

Екс-захисник Реала відкрив в Тернополі спортивну школу.
Іспанець Альваро Арбелоа взяв участь у відкритті спортивної школи за підтримки фонду мадридського Реала в Тернополі.
"Сьогодні у мене була можливість відвідати церемонію відкриття нової школи мадридського Реала в Україні. Це великий привід для гордості, тому що Реал працює з тисячами дітей по всьому світу", - написав Арбелоа на своїй сторінці в соцмережі Twitter.
Відзначимо, що нині Арбелоа - посол мадридського Реала.
Hoy he tenido la oportunidad de asistir a la inauguración de una nueva escuela de la @fundacion.realmadrid. Ésta será la primera en Ucrania 🇺🇦 y a través de la cual se beneficiarán más de 200 niños en situación de riesgo. Es un orgullo enorme ver de cerca como el @realmadrid se vuelca con miles de niños alrededor del mundo. Gracias al Ministro de Exteriores de Ucrania por su asistencia y a todas las entidades y personas que han hecho posible este maravilloso proyecto. #fundacionrealmadrid #halamadrid Today I had the opportunity to attend the inauguration of a new school by Real Madrid Foundation. This will be the first in Ukraine and will benefit more than 200 children at risk. It is a great pride to see up close how #RealMadrid is working with thousands of children around the world. Thanks to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for attending this event and all the people and entities that have made this wonderful project possible.
Джерело - Чемпіон.