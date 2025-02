Подарки для украинца, страх воды, порезанный живот: 23 малоизвестных факта о Майкле Джордане

August 10, 1984: The U.S. men's Olympic basketball team defeats Spain, 96-65, to win gold at the Games of the XXIII Olympiad.



Michael Jordan scored 20 PTS, Wayman Tisdale had 14 PTS/6 REB and Sam Perkins had 12 PTS/7 REB in the gold medal game, played at the Forum in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/qjzr8yzBgK