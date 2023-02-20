Гарсія може стати головним тренером Лідса

Іспанський тренер Хав'єр Грасія може очолити Лідс.

Про це повідомляє журналіст Фабріціо Романо.

Клуб АПЛ веде переговори з 52-річним спеціалістом.

Загалом у шортлисті Лідса два тренери, вибір буде зроблено невдовзі.

Leeds United are now in talks with Javi Gracia as potential new manager, he’s serious candidate for the job to replace Jesse Marsch ⚪️🇪🇸 #LUFC



Club will make internal decision soon on the manager situation — there are two names in the shortlist. pic.twitter.com/hVXLAnN1IR