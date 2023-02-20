Головне
Україна виграла бронзу чемпіонату світу з командного фристайлу
Вчора 13:59 689
Ліверпуль - Реал: онлайн-трансляція - Ліга чемпіонів
Сьогодні 17:11 1018
Калініна перемогла росіянку Кудерметову на старті турніру у Дубаї
Сьогодні 13:20 435 2
Рейтинг ATP: Крутих оновив особистий рекорд
Сьогодні 12:30 43206 1
Рейтинг WTA: Цуренко повернулася у ТОП-100
Сьогодні 12:14 269644
Чекаємо росіян в Олімпійській збірній біженців МОК
Сьогодні 12:00 4135
Крутих обіграв росіянина і вперше зіграє в основній сітці турніру ATP
Сьогодні 08:10 379
Динамо не переграв турецький клуб у контрольному матчі
Вчора 18:17 1132
Чемпіонат світу з біатлону в Обергофі: календар змагань, результати
Вчора 17:01 20451
Ганна Еберг виграла масстарт на чемпіонаті світу
Вчора 16:53 980
Гарсія може стати головним тренером Лідса

Сьогодні 17:51 185 0
Клуб АПЛ веде переговори з 52-річним спеціалістом
Гарсія може стати головним тренером Лідса
Джерело - Чемпіон.

Іспанський тренер Хав'єр Грасія може очолити Лідс.

Про це повідомляє журналіст Фабріціо Романо.

Клуб АПЛ веде переговори з 52-річним спеціалістом.

Загалом у шортлисті Лідса два тренери, вибір буде зроблено невдовзі.

