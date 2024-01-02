A Ukrainian lawyer appealed to the CAS and challenged russia's admittance to the Olympics

Джерело - Чемпіон.

The famous sports lawyer Yuriy Yurchenko filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Arbitration in Lausanne (CAS) against the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which allowed so-called neutral athletes from russia and belarus to participate in competitions, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The plaintiff informed the Champion about this by himself.

December 29, 2023, is the last day of the appeal period, so the Rashists could not appeal the decision of the IOC on the admission of their supposedly "neutral" athletes and belarusians to soften the requirements for them, we submitted a corresponding application/appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ) on the appeal of this decision for its cancellation and, as a result, the commission of aggression against Ukraine:

Ban entry to the Olympics and international events in general for life - athletes, officials, presidents, and inhabitants of belligerent countries in particular!

So T. Bach can sleep on his birthday, December 29, unaware that the next day would bring a missile strike! He might even sense how things are currently in Ukraine.

Because the war and slaughter of Ukrainians is a greater and incomparable violation of Ukraine's rights, peace, and autonomy from foreign intrusion on our territory than the sovereignty of sports, which they cover. Because the autonomy of sports is not and cannot be greater than the country's sovereignty/independence/borders! However, it cannot be used to justify the murder of Ukrainians, the war against Ukraine, or the seizure of our territories, which is apparent to all international institutions/the world.

If they were banned and suspended for violating anti-doping rules, then the international rules and borders of Ukraine and their violations are no less important and valuable than the fight against doping in sports!

Moreover, their admission to the Olympics (even the so-called "neutral") contradicts the CAS decision, according to which FIFA and UEFA deprived (did not allow) participation in international competitions of the aggressor/occupier!

Also, the participation of "neutrals" in the 2024 Olympics does not have guarantees from the IOC that this will exclude their further support of the rashists after Paris 2024 and that in case of their continued support of their government, they will be disqualified for this deception.

I am sincerely grateful to the caring Ukrainians who managed to raise a considerable amount in such a short period in support of the appeal to the CAS of the IOC's decision! It should be noted that two days ago the lawyer announced the raise money for filing a lawsuit.

The key donor was a donation from a well-known functionary, head of the NOC of Ukraine eSports Commission, president of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Rugby Federation, Denys Davydov. The president of the Federation of Cheerleaders of Lithuania, and the founder of the world-famous ReD Foxes team, Olena Rozhkova, provided enormous support, including financial support, in organizational matters.

