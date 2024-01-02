Головне
Дерев’янченко отримав травму під час тренувального табору
Вчора 14:55 556
Гай: Чи вистрелив би у путіна? Я віруюча людина, а вбивати - це гріх
Сьогодні 13:33 79
A Ukrainian lawyer appealed to the CAS and challenged russia's admittance to the Olympics
Сьогодні 12:51 115
Світоліна з перемоги стартувала на турнірі WTA в Окленді
Сьогодні 08:33 929
Збірна Канади зіграє з Чехією: розклад чвертьфінальних матчів чемпіонату світу U-20 на 2 січня
Сьогодні 07:35 694
Світоліна - Возняцкі: онлайн-трансляція LIVE матчу 1-го кола ASB Classic WTA 250
Сьогодні 06:52 1146
2024-й рік починається матчем легенд - Світоліна зіграє проти Возняцки на турнірі в Окленді
Вчора 22:30 764 1
Маркевич: Не треба записувати, що Карпати вже в УПЛ
Вчора 15:55 608
З Новим роком: Русин забив свій перший гол за Сандерленд
Вчора 15:42 1496
Ястремська програла Севілл на старті турніру у Брісбені
Вчора 15:12 432
Блоги
Кличко та Усик: як українці здійснили прорив спортивного TV-ринку трьох країн
Кличко та Усик: як українці здійснили прорив спортивного TV-ринку трьох країн Максим Розенко
31.12.2023 09:33 8726 3
Мілевський: Не вважаю, що зараз важливо говорити українською, і взагалі я – білорус
Мілевський: Не вважаю, що зараз важливо говорити українською, і взагалі я – білорус Андрій Дунець
30.12.2023 21:05 1969 1
Безпрецедентний випадок: український юрист подав апеляцію до CAS - оскаржив допуск росіян до Олімпіади
Безпрецедентний випадок: український юрист подав апеляцію до CAS - оскаржив допуск росіян до Олімпіади Андрій Твердохліб
30.12.2023 20:50 1761
Сейв дня: Трубін врятував Бенфіку від пропущеного гола під час виходу сам на сам
Сейв дня: Трубін врятував Бенфіку від пропущеного гола під час виходу сам на сам Андрій Дунець
30.12.2023 10:41 1721
День в історії. 48 років тому Олега Блохіна визнали найкращим в Європі
День в історії. 48 років тому Олега Блохіна визнали найкращим в Європі Valeriy Ruchka
30.12.2023 08:02 3679
Історія дня: Миколенко позбавив уболівальника 1000 фунтів своєю чистою грою проти Ман Сіті
Історія дня: Миколенко позбавив уболівальника 1000 фунтів своєю чистою грою проти Ман Сіті Андрій Дунець
29.12.2023 15:19 15875
Божевільний фанат поставив кривавий хрест ножем на кар’єрі юної тенісистки: життєва історія Моніки Селеш, яка змусить здригнутися кожного
Божевільний фанат поставив кривавий хрест ножем на кар’єрі юної тенісистки: життєва історія Моніки Селеш, яка змусить здригнутися кожного Nastya Bolshakova
29.12.2023 13:28 17223 1
Продайте Зінченка і виграйте чемпіонат: фани Арсенала знищили українця після матчу проти Вест Гема
Продайте Зінченка і виграйте чемпіонат: фани Арсенала знищили українця після матчу проти Вест Гема Андрій Дунець
29.12.2023 13:02 1214
37 років тому Ігор Бєланов отримав Золотий м'яч
37 років тому Ігор Бєланов отримав Золотий м'яч Valeriy Ruchka
29.12.2023 10:05 13686
Мудрик змарнував вихід сам на сам із воротарем у матчі АПЛ
Мудрик змарнував вихід сам на сам із воротарем у матчі АПЛ Андрій Дунець
28.12.2023 07:45 1958
Сайт Чемпіон шукає редактора стрічки новин
Сайт Чемпіон шукає редактора стрічки новин Андрій Твердохліб
28.12.2023 06:02 17554
Мудрик ударом в один дотик відкрив рахунок у матчі Челсі – Крістал Пелес
Мудрик ударом в один дотик відкрив рахунок у матчі Челсі – Крістал Пелес Андрій Дунець
27.12.2023 22:31 5660
Відео дня: Моурінью зателефонував іншому тренеру під час пресконференції
Відео дня: Моурінью зателефонував іншому тренеру під час пресконференції Андрій Дунець
26.12.2023 13:02 1410
Батько працював бургомістром 11 сіл. Олімпійський чемпіон про життя свого села в окупації
Батько працював бургомістром 11 сіл. Олімпійський чемпіон про життя свого села в окупації Андрій Твердохліб
25.12.2023 21:07 61689
Українські ветерани на Invictus Games - лауреати відзнаки Незламний дух України
Українські ветерани на Invictus Games - лауреати відзнаки Незламний дух України Андрій Дунець
25.12.2023 13:46 1141
Прямі трансляції

A Ukrainian lawyer appealed to the CAS and challenged russia's admittance to the Olympics

Сьогодні 12:51 Андрій Твердохліб 115 0
A Ukrainian lawyer appealed to the CAS and challenged russia's admittance to the Olympics

Джерело - Чемпіон.

The famous sports lawyer Yuriy Yurchenko filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Arbitration in Lausanne (CAS) against the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which allowed so-called neutral athletes from russia and belarus to participate in competitions, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The plaintiff informed the Champion about this by himself.

December 29, 2023, is the last day of the appeal period, so the Rashists could not appeal the decision of the IOC on the admission of their supposedly "neutral" athletes and belarusians to soften the requirements for them, we submitted a corresponding application/appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ) on the appeal of this decision for its cancellation and, as a result, the commission of aggression against Ukraine:

Ban entry to the Olympics and international events in general for life - athletes, officials, presidents, and inhabitants of belligerent countries in particular!

So T. Bach can sleep on his birthday, December 29, unaware that the next day would bring a missile strike! He might even sense how things are currently in Ukraine.

Because the war and slaughter of Ukrainians is a greater and incomparable violation of Ukraine's rights, peace, and autonomy from foreign intrusion on our territory than the sovereignty of sports, which they cover. Because the autonomy of sports is not and cannot be greater than the country's sovereignty/independence/borders! However, it cannot be used to justify the murder of Ukrainians, the war against Ukraine, or the seizure of our territories, which is apparent to all international institutions/the world.

If they were banned and suspended for violating anti-doping rules, then the international rules and borders of Ukraine and their violations are no less important and valuable than the fight against doping in sports!

Moreover, their admission to the Olympics (even the so-called "neutral") contradicts the CAS decision, according to which FIFA and UEFA deprived (did not allow) participation in international competitions of the aggressor/occupier!

Also, the participation of "neutrals" in the 2024 Olympics does not have guarantees from the IOC that this will exclude their further support of the rashists after Paris 2024 and that in case of their continued support of their government, they will be disqualified for this deception.

I am sincerely grateful to the caring Ukrainians who managed to raise a considerable amount in such a short period in support of the appeal to the CAS of the IOC's decision! It should be noted that two days ago the lawyer announced the raise money for filing a lawsuit.

The key donor was a donation from a well-known functionary, head of the NOC of Ukraine eSports Commission, president of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Rugby Federation, Denys Davydov. The president of the Federation of Cheerleaders of Lithuania, and the founder of the world-famous ReD Foxes team, Olena Rozhkova, provided enormous support, including financial support, in organizational matters.

Редакція не впливає на зміст блогів і не несе відповідальності за думку, яку автори висловлюють на сторінках champion.com.ua

Коментарі ()
Популярне зараз
Кубок світу: де дивитися онлайн жіночий персьют в Обергофі Кубок світу: де дивитися онлайн жіночий персьют в Обергофі 1189
У Києві через російську ракетну атаку загинула колишня футболістка У Києві через російську ракетну атаку загинула колишня футболістка 1389
З Новим роком: Русин забив свій перший гол за Сандерленд З Новим роком: Русин забив свій перший гол за Сандерленд 1496
Чемпіонат світу U-20 з хокею: календар, результати матчів, турнірні таблиці Чемпіонат світу U-20 з хокею: календар, результати матчів, турнірні таблиці 14797
Легенда №1. Олександру Шовковському - 49! Легенда №1. Олександру Шовковському - 49! 7347 1
Шовковському - 49! Найкращі пенальті, які "взяв" СаШо Шовковському - 49! Найкращі пенальті, які "взяв" СаШо 16583
Рекомендуємо
Мілевський як символ занепаду Динамо. Легенда, на яку ми заслужили Мілевський як символ занепаду Динамо. Легенда, на яку ми заслужили 17399 2
Прибиральниця виганяє Маркевича з прес-конференції. Легендарне відео Прибиральниця виганяє Маркевича з прес-конференції. Легендарне відео 124614
Бути другим - значить бути першим серед тих, хто програв: правила життя Айртона Сенни Бути другим - значить бути першим серед тих, хто програв: правила життя Айртона Сенни 13911
Історія дня. Він став першим українцем, який втік до НХЛ Історія дня. Він став першим українцем, який втік до НХЛ 46423
Його хотів купити Ювентус, забивав 49 голів за сезон і міг очолити збірну України Його хотів купити Ювентус, забивав 49 голів за сезон і міг очолити збірну України 70558
Легенду Динамо паралізувало напередодні Нового року Легенду Динамо паралізувало напередодні Нового року 354831 1