 Фабрегас не забив пенальті Кабальєро і подарував йому Range Rover
Фабрегас не забив пенальті Кабальєро і подарував йому Range Rover

Сьогодні 22:12 Valeriy Ruchka
Фабрегас не забив пенальті Кабальєро і подарував йому Range Rover

Півзахисник французького Монако Сеск Фабрегас розповів, як програв суперечку своєму колишньому партнеру по лондонському Челсі Віллі Кабальєро.

Іспанець мав подарувати воротареві Range Rover. Обіцянку гравець дотримав, правда вартість автомобіля склала всього 1050 євро. Також машина була не на ходу і розбита.

"Багато разів протягом багатьох років я залишався після тренування, щоб виконувати пенальті. Я був дуже впевнений в собі, і ситуація вийшла з-під контролю. Настала черга Віллі Кабальєро, і я сказав йому, що якщо він відіб'є мій удар, я подарую йому Range Rover.

На жаль для мене, він відбив цей удар. Я перейшов від почуття самого впевненого в собі до почуття найбільшого дурня у світі. Хлопці сміялися і кричали, що я повинен сплатити борг.

Я пішов на звалище і знайшов там розбитий Range Rover, який ніяк не можна було використовувати, і купив його за 950 фунтів. На наступний день його привезли на тренувальну базу. Останнє ви можете побачити в відео. Урок цієї історії: не робіть ставок. Ні на яку суму ", - написав Фабрегас.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go. Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went... I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth 😅. Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt. I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that. The next day they brought it to the training ground and well... I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost. @willycaba

A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on

Редакція не впливає на зміст блогів і не несе відповідальності за думку, яку автори висловлюють на сторінках champion.com.ua

