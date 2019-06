View this post on Instagram

Last day of my own training-camp! Madrid Summer 2019 has been great thanks especially @jr_athletesedge but definitely thanks as well Mrs @aidatj_9 for, conscientiously, preparing the healthy food and being so understanding when I was away from home every day...😅😅😥 But all of this hard work is gonna pay off and all of us will benefit from these (holidays) efforts. After 11 days 18 sessions and many laughs I definitely feel stronger and better that was what it was about... Thanks to the great @jr_athletesedge 🧠🧠⚽️⚽️ #madrid #trainigcamp #adidas @adidasfootball @adidas @adidasukraine #nemeziz #daretocreate #heretocreate #fransol #dynamokyiv P:d thanks all the helpers we have had... you guys are tagged!!