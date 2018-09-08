Мій профіль

Україна вирвала перемогу в першому турі Ліги Націй

06.09.2018 23:54 6405 2
Футбол 1 онлайн - дивитися пряму трансляцію
Вчора 19:00 7027
Шевченко: Ми знали наші сильні якості
Вчора 09:58 899
Де купити футболку збірної України, або чому Joma - це добре (ОНОВЛЕНО)
Вчора 09:33 4201 3
Як Шевченко відвойовував українських вболівальників у поліції. ВІДЕО
Вчора 09:16 6927
Українці заспівали славнозвісну пісню про Путіна перед грою з чехами. ВІДЕО
Вчора 08:10 2879
Коноплянка показав за рахунок чого збірна України перемогла чехів. ВІДЕО
Вчора 07:51 3826 1
Блоги
Бійцю ММА видалили око після бою. ФОТО
Бійцю ММА видалили око після бою. ФОТО Валерій Ручка
Сьогодні 00:19 534
Очима вболівальників: як Зінченко перемогу збірній приніс. ВІДЕО
Очима вболівальників: як Зінченко перемогу збірній приніс. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
Вчора 14:31 2339 2
Ракицький "забув" де серце під час звучання гімну. ФОТО
Ракицький "забув" де серце під час звучання гімну. ФОТО Максим Буйдин
Вчора 12:51 3682 2
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
00:35 Футбол Англія зіграє з Іспанією та інші заключні матчі першого туру Ліги націй 153
00:19 Єдиноборства Бійцю ММА видалили око після бою. ФОТО 534
7 Вересня 2018
23:57 Теніс Ястремська програла у чвертьфіналі турніру в США 185
23:43 Футбол Головко розкритикував молодого півзахисника Динамо 778
23:32 Теніс Українка пробилася до чвертьфіналу юніорського US Open 297
23:13 Футбол Як новачки збірної України співали на посвяті в команду. ВІДЕО 418
22:55 Футбол Коноплянка подякував уболівальникам за підтримку в матчі з чехами. ФОТО 480
22:36 Футбол Вболівальники, яких затримала поліція Чехії, заплатять кругленьку суму штрафу 369
22:14 Бокс Лебедєв сумнівно нокаутував суперника і наблизився до бою з Усиком. ВІДЕО 631
21:44 Легка атлетика Рижикова представлятиме Європу на Континентальному кубку IAAF. ФОТО 227
21:25 Футбол Новачок Динамо відзначився за збірну Данії 425
21:04 Футбол Молодіжна збірна України обіграла однолітків з Латвії 449
20:43 Футбол Швед забив фантастичний гол у ворота молодіжної збірної Латвії. ВІДЕО 1238
20:30 Футбол Грізманн розповів чому відмовив Барселоні 428
20:08 Футбол У Шахтарі прокоментували інформацію про купівлю Ахметовим ще одного клубу 9816 1
19:50 Футбол Італія - Польща: де дивитися матч Ліги націй 936
19:25 Футбол Стала відома ціна квитків на домашні матчі Динамо в Лізі Європи 353
19:11 Теніс Стаховський вийшов у фінал парного турніру АТР 234
19:00 Футбол Футбол 1 онлайн - дивитися пряму трансляцію 7027
18:45 Футбол Джулай оцінив гру збірної України 738
18:31 Футбол Снайдер дивно попрощався зі збірною Нідерландів. ФОТО 548
18:10 Бокс Кличко-старший розповів про свої взаємовідносини з Льюїсом 552
17:45 Баскетбол Лень: Ми повинні показати себе 328
17:25 Футбол Збірна України прибула до Львова на матч Ліги націй проти Словаччини.ФОТО 883
17:05 Бокс Усик підписав контракт із промоутерською компанією Белью 865

Бійцю ММА видалили око після бою. ФОТО

Сьогодні 00:19 Валерій Ручка 534 0
Бійцю ММА видалили око після бою. ФОТО

У США після поєдинку на турнірі Honor Fighting Championship 36-річному Коді Стівенсу  видалили око.

Про це боєць повідомив в Instagram.

На поточний момент відомо, що 18 серпня Стівенс бився з Аароном Мітчеллом, і під час бою суперник тицьнув йому великим пальцем в око і бій був зупинений лікарем.

Після госпіталізації око залило кров'ю, а за 10 днів на ньому було запалення.

Щоб убезпечити бійця MMA від поширення зараження на друге око, лікарі видалили джерело інфекції.

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tgim #faith 🙏 #believeinyourself #miracleshappeneveryday #mma #repost UPDATE! I know a lot of friends have reached out and it is just so hard to respond to each person individually... so we decided to update everyone as best we could on here. While I’m sure it was not an intentional injury, the base of his opponents thumb(CMC AND IP joint) were basically thrusted upward and into the eye socket rupturing the eye- Cody followed up with the ophthalmologist in Cleveland after rupturing his right globe on Saturday 8/18, surgical repair 8/19. Today, the eye is still blood filled making it difficult to see or ascertain what else will be needing repaired.The risk of infection is still very high and a major concern- which could result in eye removal and spread to the non affected eye causing issues there as well. the discomfort/pain and irritation are going to be problematic over the next few weeks. Along with that he’s dealing with severe light sensitivity even in the non affected eye- so he is to avoid straining and rest his eyes throughout the day. The road is long and the doctors believe we will have at least one more surgery if not more in the future. He is advised to rest and limit activity significantly. He could see some light today at the doctor- despite the blood- but unable to detect movement or shapes. We are continuing to pray and stay positive.... and we ask all our friends and family do the same.

Допис, поширений Cody Stevens (@wolverinestevensmma)

Редакція не впливає на зміст блогів і не несе відповідальності за думку, яку автори висловлюють на сторінках champion.com.ua

