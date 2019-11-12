 Колишня четверта ракетка світу завершила кар'єру | Теніс | Champion.com.ua
Колишня четверта ракетка світу завершила кар'єру

Вчора 22:30 298 0
Протягом кар'єри Цибулкова виграла вісім титулів WTA
Колишня четверта ракетка світу завершила кар'єру

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Екс-четверта ракетка світу Домініка Цибулкова завершила професійну кар'єру.

Про це тенісистка оголосила на своїй сторінці в Instagram.

  Актуально: Світоліна показала пікантне фото з фотосесії для Elle 

Протягом кар'єри Цибулкова виграла вісім титулів WTA в одиночному розряді, в тому числі і Підсумковий турнір 2016 в Сінгапурі. Також Домініка 2014 року стала фіналісткою Australian Open. У 2017 році словачка зайняла четверту позицію в рейтингу WTA.

Також 30-річна Цибулкова випустила мемуари. У книзі "Теніс - моє життя" словачка розповіла про те, як боролася з депресією, шукала кохану людину і нервувала на кортах під час матчів.

Цибулкова не грала з травня нинішнього року, коли поступилася Аріні Соболенко (5:7, 1:6) в першому раунді Ролан Гаррос.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, with mixed feelings, I have special news to share with you all. As you know I haven’t been playing tournaments for several months. What started as a recurring Achilles injury, developed into one of the most difficult moments in my life – deciding on what to do with my tennis career. After a lot of thinking, talks, and support from my family, friends, and my team, I have finally decided that I will not be returning to the courts as a competitive player. It is a moment filled with so many feelings - saddness, fear of the unknown, but also excitement of what life will bring in the future. I was one of the luckiest kids to stumble upon the road of a tennis player thanks to my wonderful parents and I will be forever grateful for their unconditional support. They did everything possible to keep me moving forward no matter how big the obstacles that stood in the way. I was also very fortunate to have a whole " village " of wonderful people around me who helped shape my career and help me achieve goals and dreams that children dream about. I am chosing today as the day I announce my retirement from tennis because this is also a day on which my biography is being launched with all of the details about my career. Writing the book was a journey on its own because it also brought lots of emotions and took a significant effort to open up about my personal life. I am honored to share this special book with all my fans. I am looking forward to step into the next part of my life and take on new challenges, spend happy times with my family, friends, making new friends, visiting new places, and making new memories. I will miss the support of my fans on the tennis court but will never forget you because tennis will always be a part of me. Pomeeee ;) New chapter begins now…. ❤️

A post shared by Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on

