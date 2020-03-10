Париж, Рим, Барселона...Бігові заходи які уже скасували через коронавірус. ОНОВЛЮЄТЬСЯ

View this post on Instagram

EN: ROMAOSTIA HALF MARATHON ON SUNDAY 8th MARCH CANCELED. Rome, 3rd March 2020 - GSBRun - Gruppo Sportivo Bancari Romani communicates with great regret that RomaOstia will not go ahead on Sunday, 8th March. The public authorities of Roma Capitale, gathered today to discuss the topic of the coronavirus emergency in a meeting, it was deemed inappropriate for the half marathon to be carried out. On the basis of the evaluations, in agreement with the institutions present at the meeting, a measure will be issued by the Capitol for the cancellation of the race on Sunday 8th March 2020. The Huawei RomaOstia Half Marathon Organizing Committee acknowledges the decision, informed at 17:00, and passes it on to the many members with whom, until a few hours ago, had shared the desire and hope to continue celebrating the historic event. Updates and details concerning the new date will be communicated later by the Organizing Committee. ----------------------------------- FR: ANNULATION DU SEMI-MARATHON ROMAOSTIA DU DIMANCHE 8 MARS. Rome, 4mars 2020 – le Groupe sportif Bancari Romani informe avec une grande tristesse que la RomaOstia du dimanche 8 mars n’aura pas lieu. La Préfecture de Rome qui s’est réunie hier sur le thème de l’urgence épidémiologique coronavirus pour une réunion convoquée par le préfet Gerarda Pantalone, a considéré comme inopportun le déroulement du semi-marathon. Sur la base d’une évaluation conjointe avec les institutions présentes à la table, le Campidoglio (mairie de Rome) émettra une mesure concernant l’annulation de la manifestation du 8 mars. Le comité organisateur de la Huawei Roma Ostia prend acte de cette décision, communiquée hier mardi 3 mars à 17h et informera en conséquent tous les inscrits avec lesquels, il y a encore quelques heures nous partagions le désir et l’espoir de continuer à célébrer cet évènement historique. Une mise à jour et des détails inhérents à une nouvelle date seront communiqués ultérieurement par le comité organisateur.