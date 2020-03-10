 Париж, Рим, Барселона...Бігові заходи які уже скасовували через коронавірус. ОНОВЛЮЄТЬСЯ | RunNews | Champion.com.ua
Париж, Рим, Барселона...Бігові заходи які уже скасували через коронавірус. ОНОВЛЮЄТЬСЯ

Сьогодні 12:06 338 0
Париж, Рим, Барселона...Бігові заходи які уже скасували через коронавірус. ОНОВЛЮЄТЬСЯ

Джерело - Чемпіон.

У зв'язку з поширенням коронавірусу COVID-19 у світі скасовують безліч спортивних подій. Серед них і бігові. Ми вирішили зробити добірку заходів які уже скасували або перенесли на іншу дату.

Tokyo Marathon

Paris Half Marathon

Roma Ostia Half Marathon

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EN: ROMAOSTIA HALF MARATHON ON SUNDAY 8th MARCH CANCELED. Rome, 3rd March 2020 - GSBRun - Gruppo Sportivo Bancari Romani communicates with great regret that RomaOstia will not go ahead on Sunday, 8th March. The public authorities of Roma Capitale, gathered today to discuss the topic of the coronavirus emergency in a meeting, it was deemed inappropriate for the half marathon to be carried out. On the basis of the evaluations, in agreement with the institutions present at the meeting, a measure will be issued by the Capitol for the cancellation of the race on Sunday 8th March 2020. The Huawei RomaOstia Half Marathon Organizing Committee acknowledges the decision, informed at 17:00, and passes it on to the many members with whom, until a few hours ago, had shared the desire and hope to continue celebrating the historic event. Updates and details concerning the new date will be communicated later by the Organizing Committee. ----------------------------------- FR: ANNULATION DU SEMI-MARATHON ROMAOSTIA DU DIMANCHE 8 MARS. Rome, 4mars 2020 – le Groupe sportif Bancari Romani informe avec une grande tristesse que la RomaOstia du dimanche 8 mars n’aura pas lieu. La Préfecture de Rome qui s’est réunie hier sur le thème de l’urgence épidémiologique coronavirus pour une réunion convoquée par le préfet Gerarda Pantalone, a considéré comme inopportun le déroulement du semi-marathon. Sur la base d’une évaluation conjointe avec les institutions présentes à la table, le Campidoglio (mairie de Rome) émettra une mesure concernant l’annulation de la manifestation du 8 mars. Le comité organisateur de la Huawei Roma Ostia prend acte de cette décision, communiquée hier mardi 3 mars à 17h et informera en conséquent tous les inscrits avec lesquels, il y a encore quelques heures nous partagions le désir et l’espoir de continuer à célébrer cet évènement historique. Une mise à jour et des détails inhérents à une nouvelle date seront communiqués ultérieurement par le comité organisateur.

A post shared by Huawei RomaOstia Half Marathon (@huaweiromaostia) on

Barcelona Marathon

Seoul Marathon

Rimini Marathon

Gdynia Half Marathon

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Komitet Organizacyjny World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 informuje, że decyzją Prezydenta Miasta Gdyni, Wojciecha Szczurka oraz władz światowej federacji lekkoatletycznej (World Athletics), gdyńskie mistrzostwa zostają przełożone na nowy termin – 17 października 2020 roku. Decyzja ta uwzględnia również rekomendacje wojewody pomorskiego, Dariusza Drelicha oraz Państwowego Powiatowego Inspektora Sanitarnego w Gdyni, dotyczące przełożenia imprezy. Pełna wersja komunikatu w linku w bio. ENG World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia to be Postponed It is with regret that we have agreed with the Mayor of Gdynia and the organisers of the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 (29 March) to postpone this event until October this year, due to the ongoing uncertainty created by the spread of new Coronavirus internationally. More information in bio`s link.

A post shared by WHM Gdynia 2020 (@wagdynia2020) on

Run The Rome Marathon

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is a message that we never wanted to write but unfortunately, following the health emergency in progress and the Government Decree, the #ACEARunRomeTheMarathon of 29 March has been cancelled. We have worked and invested so much into it. We did it with passion and professionalism. We changed the name, logo, communication. We thought of a marathon and an entirely new village. We had organised a great course offering music and surprises that would have surely amazed everyone. Like you, we worked very hard during the #RRTMGetReady training sessions, which we organised for free in Rome and in many Italian cities. We met, laughed and shared emotions with you. We also planned projects and especially goal time to be hit during the race. We photographed, filmed, as well as reposted your stories, your training sessions and achievements thousands of times. Let’s freeze this experience, passion and desire. Health is the only asset that we must NEVER jeopardise. But we would like to make you a promise: we will double the efforts, enthusiasm, and colour next time. The eternal city together with its beauty and history is here forever. Now, let’s put away those sad faces, as we are still marathon runners. We are strong, tenacious and stubborn. Nothing can stop our desire to run. We look forward to seeing you in 2021, your registration fee will be moved and guaranteed FOR ALL next year. We'll see you at the finish line in Via dei Fori Imperiali, which is the road used by the Romans steering their chariots. Finally, in the shadow of the Colosseum, we will put two medals around your neck. One for 2020, as a symbol of your strength and perseverance; and one for 2021 as a metaphor for your double victory. The one who falls and gets back up is so much stronger than the one who never fell. However, when we get up, we will RUN.

A post shared by ACEA Run Rome The Marathon (@runrome_themarathon) on

Jerusalem Marathon

Marathon des Sables

Paris Marathon

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇬🇧 The Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris 2020 and the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris have both been moved to Sunday 6th September and the 18th October respectively.⠀ ⠀ Immediately after the cancellation of the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris less than 24 hours before the start, the teams from the Mairie de Paris and the Amaury Sport Organisation came together to find a new date for the event. We are pleased to announce that the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris 2020 will take place on Sunday 6th September.⠀ ⠀ Regarding the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, we have reached an agreement with the Mairie de Paris to move the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris to the 18th October with the aim of avoiding any last-minute cancellation. The practical changes concerning these two events will be communicated to the competitors shortly. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🇫🇷 L’Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris 2020 et le Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris reportés respectivement aux dimanches 6 septembre et 18 octobre.⠀ ⠀ Immédiatement après l’annulation de l’Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris 2020 qui s’est imposée à nous à moins de vingt-quatre heures du départ, les équipes de la Mairie de Paris et d’Amaury Sport Organisation se sont mobilisées et ont tout mis en œuvre pour trouver une date de report de l’épreuve. Nous sommes heureux d’annoncer que l’Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris 2020 aura lieu dimanche 6 septembre. ⠀ ⠀ En ce qui concerne le Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, et afin d’éviter une annulation tardive qui pénaliserait les concurrents, nous avons également, d’un commun accord avec la Mairie de Paris, décidé de reporter le Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris au 18 octobre. Les modalités pratiques concernant ces 2 reports seront très prochainement communiquées aux concurrents.

A post shared by SE Marathon de Paris (@parismarathon) on

Poznan Half Marathon

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

13. PKO Poznań Półmaraton ZOSTANIE ZORGANIZOWANY W INNYM TERMINIE W czwartek 5 marca podczas nadzwyczajnego posiedzenia sztabu kryzysowego Urzędu Miasta Poznania, Prezydent Jacek Jaśkowiak biorąc pod uwagę zalecenia wojewody wielkopolskiego Łukasza Mikołajczyka, by rozważyć odstąpienie od organizacji 13.PKO Poznań Półmaratonu, PODJĄŁ DECYZJĘ O ODWOŁANIU Imprezy, której organizacja planowana była na 5 kwietnia br. Powodem decyzji jest minimalizowanie ewentualnego zagrożenia rozprzestrzeniania się koronawirusa SARS-Cov-2 wywołującego chorobę COVID-19. Pełny komunikat: https://bit.ly/32S1AtP #poznanpolmaraton #poznanhalfmarathon #poznan #news #poznanhalfmarathoncanceled #informacja #komunikat #newsofaday

A post shared by PKO Poznań Półmaraton (@poznanmaraton) on

Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon

