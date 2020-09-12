Неймар пішов від Nike і підписав контракт з Puma

Джерело - Чемпіон.
Вінгер ПСЖ Неймар став амбасадором німецької компанії Puma.
Про це бразилець повідомив у своєму Instagram.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
I grew up watching videos of great football legends. They were the KINGs of the pitch. KINGs of my sport. This is exactly what I have dreamt of for myself. I want to do it my way. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. I want the KING to reign on the pitch again and inspire generations, as it has inspired mine. This will be my PUMA history. THE KING IS BACK 👑 @pumafootball @puma #KingIsBack
Деталі угоди не розголошуються.
Неймар був обличчям Nike, з якою співпрацював протягом 13 років і заробив близько 105 млн доларів.
Нагадаємо, у Неймара і ще двох гравців ПСЖ виявлений коронавірус.