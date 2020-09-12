 Неймар пішов від Nike і підписав контракт з Puma | Футбол | Champion.com.ua
Неймар пішов від Nike і підписав контракт з Puma

Сьогодні 14:39
Про це він повідомив у своєму Instagram
Неймар пішов від Nike і підписав контракт з Puma
Джерело - Чемпіон.

Вінгер ПСЖ Неймар став амбасадором німецької компанії Puma.

Про це бразилець повідомив у своєму Instagram.

Деталі угоди не розголошуються.

Неймар був обличчям Nike, з якою співпрацював протягом 13 років і заробив близько 105 млн доларів.

Нагадаємо, у Неймара і ще двох гравців ПСЖ виявлений коронавірус.

