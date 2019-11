Ортіс виявився важчим за Вайлдера майже на 8 кг

View this post on Instagram

@bronzebomber AND #luisortiz MAKES WEIGHT TO LOCK HORNS IN THEIR REMATCH FOR WILDER WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLE. THE FIRST FIGHT WAS EPIC AND A CLASSIC SO WE KNOW THIS SECOND FIGHT WILL BE JUST AS GREAT. WILDER IS PROVING WHY HE IS THE BADDEST MAN IN THE PLANET BY FACING ORTIZ A SECOND TIME. ORTIZ IS READY TO SHOW WHY HE HAS BEEN GETTING DUCKED BY THE OTHER TOP HEAVYWEIGHTS. THIS IS THE BEST VS THE BEST, BUT I HAVE WILDER BEING VICTORIOUS BY A 7TH ROUND KNOCKOUT. DON’T MISS OUT ON THE FIREWORKS...#WILDERORTIZ2 #WBC #HEAVYWEIGHT #WORLD #TITLE #REMATCH #BRONZEBOMBER #KINGKONG #SKILLS #POWER #SPEED #HEART #DETERMINATION #RINGIQ #LIONS #SHARKS #KILLERS #WARRIORS #TUSCALOOSA #ALABAMA #CAMAGUEY #CUBA🇨🇺 #LOVEBOXING #RESPECT #SALUTE #MONNIEBROWNTV #ANSBC